Take Back Control of the Web With Arc's Boosts and Zaps

The Arc Browser's new Boosts feature lets you customize webpages in the browser.

The ability to change fonts and colors is a boon to accessibility.

Zaps give us control over claims on our attention.

Stocksnap / Mockup Photos.

Ever felt like you wanted to read this website in Comic Sans, with a lime-green-on-fuchsia color scheme? No, me either, but now, with Arc's Boosts 2.0, you totally could.

Boosts is a new feature of the already-unique Arc web browser. It lets users easily change the appearance of a web page, customizing fonts and colors, and even removing chunks of the page altogether. It's definitely a fun feature and puts some measure of control in the user's hands, not the developers'. But it could also make the web a lot easier to use for some people.

"Boosts significantly contributes to web accessibility. Users who have certain types of visual impairments can easily make modifications to color contrasts, font sizes, and styles to make the web content even more readable. In addition, the ability to hide sections enables the user to minimize distractions and improve the overall browsing experience," app developer Johan Alexander told Lifewire via email.

Bleep and Booster

There are already ways to change the appearance of websites. Noir, for example, is a browser extension that forces non-compliant websites into dark mode so you don't get a sudden bright flash when reading at night. And we've had Greasemonkey, a Firefox extension that allows extensive editing and enhancement of webpages, since 2004. There is also a cross-platform alternative, Tampermonkey.

And there are content-blocker plugins, often known as ad blockers, which automatically remove comments, ads, popovers, invisible trackers, and other annoyances.

Those are some powerful tools, but they can require some skill or practice to deploy. The idea of Boosts is that it is easy—enjoyable—enough for anyone to use.

But for many people, the Zaps feature might be the most attractive. You can use it to remove or "zap" any (or almost any) element on the page. That could be the comments threads on YouTube, perhaps, or Twitter's "trending" sidebar. Or maybe one of those annoying popover panels that follows you down the page as you try to escape it. Some content blockers, like 1Blockr, can do a similar job, but it's way clunkier.

"As an editor, I frequently take screenshots of different sites. Boosts allows me to 'zap' away any personal details or unnecessary elements before capturing the screen, saving significant editing time," Arc browser user and technology writer Huzaifa Haroon told Lifewire via email.

It's about more than just nuking ads. One might argue that these websites are entitled to put trending lists and other junk on their pages because it's 'their' website and they dictate the terms. But if that's the case, you have the right to choose where you direct your attention. Boosts is a tool that gives you back a small amount of control.

Accessibility Boost

Changing colors and fonts might seem frivolous, and if you look at Arc's gallery of Boosts modifications, it certainly can be (my anti-favorite is probably Avatwitter, which themes Twitter to look like the Avatar movie).

YouTube without Shorts. The Browser Company

But plenty of websites are poorly designed and hard to read and navigate. Anyone with any kind of color blindness can now easily tweak the colors of any site. You can also increase the size of the text when it's too small or increase contrast when a website's text and background are hard to distinguish from one another.

"Boosts has the potential to revolutionize online accessibility. Users, such as the colorblind community, can now customize any website to their needs using simple sliders and buttons," says Haroon.

For a long time, browsers have been the most important part of a computer, a window into the web. But like a real window, we have little control over what comes through them.

Content blockers have helped to keep us safer from invisible threats like tracking, but it will be tools like Arc's Boosts and Zaps that let us control our experience. We should be able to remove annoyances and block the dark patterns deployed to force-steer us around websites.

Ideally, that kind of nonsense should not be allowed in the first place, but right now, this is what we have, so why not use it?