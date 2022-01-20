What to Know To take a screenshot on iPhone 11, press the Side and Volume Up buttons at the same time.

and buttons at the same time. Screenshots can be found in the Screenshots album in the Photos app.

To take a screenshot by tapping the back of the phone, first enable the feature in Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap > Screenshot.

This article explains how to take screenshots on the iPhone 11 using the standard method. It also covers where to find those screenshots, what you can do with them, and hidden, alternative ways to capture a screenshot without using any buttons.

How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone 11

Need to capture a screenshot of what's on your iPhone 11 screen right this minute? The easiest way to screenshot on iPhone 11 is:

With whatever you want to screenshot displayed on the screen, press the Side and Volume Up buttons at the same time. A camera shutter noise will sound to indicate that the screenshot was taken successfully. A thumbnail of the screenshot appears at the bottom right of the screen. Dismiss it right away by swiping off the right side of the screen. You can also wait for it to disappear. Either way, the screenshot has been saved.

To edit or share the screenshot right away, tap the thumbnail at the bottom right to access the screenshot editing tools (tap the pen icon) or the sharing menu in the action box (the box with the arrow coming out of it).

Don't want this screenshot? Tap the trash icon in this view to delete it. You can find all of your screenshots on your iPhone in the pre-installed Photos app, in the Screenshots album.

How Do You Take a Screenshot on an iPhone 11 Without Buttons?

While the easiest way to take screenshot on iPhone 11 requires the Side and Volume Up buttons, you can screenshot without buttons, too. Here's how:

If you use Siri, you can ask Siri to take a screenshot for you. Just activate Siri (by holding the Side button or by saying "Hey Siri" if you've got that feature enabled) and say "take a screenshot." Everything else is the same as in the last section.

Want to really impress friends with your iPhone expertise? Then you need to learn how to take screenshots just by tapping your iPhone. Check out the next section for the details on that.

How Do You Take a Screenshot on an iPhone 11 by Tapping The Back?

If you're running iOS 14 or higher (on your iPhone 11 or any compatible model), this hidden feature lets you take a screenshot by double tapping the back of the phone. The double-tap action is designed to make certain things easier for motor-skill difficulties, but anyone can use it. Here's what to do:

Tap Settings. Tap Accessibility. Tap Touch. Tap Back Tap. Tap Double Tap. Tap Screenshot. Now, any time you want to take a screenshot just give a hard double tap to the back of your iPhone.

Why Can't I Take a Screenshot on My iPhone 11?

Having trouble taking screenshots on your iPhone 11? There could be lots of causes for that, but here are a few common ones and what to do about them: