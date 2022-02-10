Tag Heuer Debuts Next Generation of Luxury Smartwatches

Some smartwatches are intended for average consumers with average-sized bank accounts, and then there are the luxury-minded models manufactured by Tag Heuer.

The company has just unveiled another series of wrist-worn status symbols with their Connected Calibre E4 line of smartwatches, according to an official product page.

Tag Heuer

The Connected Calibre E4 watches offer significant improvements over last year’s E3 line, with a faster and more powerful processor, improved displays, longer battery life, an ultra-durable sapphire-glass watch face, and newly developed software features.

The E4 line boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 Plus chip, which is the company’s most powerful smartwatch processor, and Bluetooth 5.0 for ultra-fast smartphone syncing, a newly implemented altimeter to join the pre-existing accelerometer, a compass, GPS sensors, a heart rate monitor, guided workout apps, and many more bells and whistles.

The company says the battery lasts all day on a single charge, and each model ships with a fancy stand-style charger that magnetically snaps onto the watch, allowing it to display on a nightstand as it juices up.

Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4 watches are available in two sizes, 42mm and 45mm, with nearly a dozen watch faces and a variety of builds, including full titanium.

Of course, these smartwatches are not easy on the old Paypal balance. The Connected Calibre E4 line starts at $1,800 for the base 42mm model and balloons up to $2,550 for a full titanium 45mm model. Though Tag Heuer has instituted an upgrade program wherein, existing users can trade in older watches for a discount.

These watches are officially available on March 10, but preorders are available now.