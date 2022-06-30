News > Internet & Security T-Mobile Expands 5G Coverage to 80+ Cities More home internet options are good for all By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 12:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming More areas across five US states have been added to T-Mobile's home internet availability list—resulting in more internet options for close to five million homes. Large portions of the US still need high-speed internet access, which is exactly what T-Mobile aims to provide as it expands its 5G home internet coverage across 81 additional cities and towns dotted around the center of the US. T-Mobile T-Mobile cites a study by the Greater De Moines Partnership, which documents accessibility and affordability issues with many internet services across Iowa, as an example of its importance. Many of the homes in the report don't have access to what the FCC classifies as high-speed internet at all. Similarly, many students (even some schools) in rural areas across Oklahoma and Missouri don't have high-speed internet either. T-Mobile With this expansion, T-Mobile claims that many of these areas will finally be able to utilize much faster internet than was previously available. Internet that would help businesses, students, and families with work, study, communication, or just sitting back to enjoy some downtime. As of today, T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is being made available in areas across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The service, according to T-Mobile, is set at a flat rate of $50/month with no added fees or taxes, and no price hikes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit