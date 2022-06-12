Software & Apps > Windows How to Sync a Laptop Automatically to a Microsoft Account Use an official account to sync documents and files across Windows devices By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 12, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Sync Automatically to a Microsoft Account Sync Without a Microsoft Account Can I Sync With Mobile Device? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Open the Accounts in Windows' Settings > Your Info > Sign in with your Microsoft Account.The on-screen instructions will step you through the process. This article will teach you how to set up an account so Microsoft store purchases, Edge web browser bookmarks, and other data sync automatically. How to Sync a Laptop Automatically to a Microsoft Account Follow these steps to sync a laptop automatically to a Microsoft account. Open the Windows Start menu, then select Settings. Select Accounts. Tap Your Info. Select Sign in with a Microsoft account instead. This is found under Account Settings. Follow the on-screen instructions to log in with your Microsoft account or create a new account. This step requires an Internet connection. This will complete the setup of your Microsoft account on your laptop. Once finished, basic Windows data can sync between devices. This includes purchases made in the Microsoft Store and bookmarks saved in the Microsoft Edge web browser. You can enhance your laptop's ability to sync automatically by installing OneDrive. This will let you sync files across devices. You can also sync documents across Microsoft Office applications if you subscribe to Office 365. Can I Sync My Laptop Automatically Without a Microsoft Account? A Microsoft account is required to use the core sync features available in Windows. This includes Microsoft Store purchases, Windows settings, Edge browser bookmarks and tabs, and progress in some Microsoft games, among other things. However, you can get around using a Microsoft account for other services. Google's Drive and Apple's iCloud can be used to store files in the cloud and sync them across devices. Several Microsoft Office alternatives, such as Google Docs and Zoho Docs, can sync documents. Web browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox offer their own sync utilities. Can I Sync My Laptop Automatically With a Mobile Device? Logging in to your laptop with a Microsoft account can sync data between Windows devices, but it doesn't provide much utility when using a mobile device. You can use a Microsoft app called Your Phone to set up sync with an Apple or Android mobile device. This will help you install and log in to a variety of Microsoft services. Alternatively, you can download desired Microsoft apps individually from the App Store and Google Play store. FAQ Can I stop automatic sync on my laptop? You can stop your laptop from syncing automatically by removing the Microsoft account. Instead of using that option, choose Sign in with a local account instead. Select it and follow the on-screen instructions to remove the Microsoft account. This option does not remove other Microsoft services like OneDrive or Office 365. You'll need to sign out of those apps individually. How do I sync photos from my phone to a Windows laptop? Regardless of what kind of phone you use, you can easily sync your pictures and movies by using a cloud-storage service like Google Photos or Dropbox. Any photos you add from your phone will appear automatically on your computer once it syncs with the service. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit