How to Switch Profiles on a Fire Tablet

This article provides information on how to switch between profiles on an Amazon Fire Tablet, including the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and the Fire 10 HD.

How Do I Switch Profiles on Amazon Fire Tablet?

The steps for switching the current profile on an Amazon Fire Tablet aren’t hard to remember once you know how it works. The Fire Tablet uses an Android operating system across the entire tablet line, meaning the process is the same no matter which Fire Tablet you have.

Open the lock screen.

On the home screen, drag the Quick Settings menu down with a swipe from the top of the screen.

Tap the Profiles icon in the top-right of the pull-down menu.

Tap New User.

A prompt will appear asking if you want to create a new profile.

Tap OK.

The Profiles & Family Library will appear.

Tap Add a second adult profile.

A prompt will appear asking you to sign in.

Another prompt will appear, asking you to pass the tablet to another person to sign into their Amazon account.

The Join Household screen will appear.

You will be asked if you have an Amazon account for this profile or if you need to create a new Amazon account for this profile. Tap the choice that suits you.

After logging into the new account, there will now be two Adult Profiles to choose from.



To display the new profile on the lock screen click the toggle to Show Profile on Lock Screen.

How Do I Switch Users on My Kindle Fire?

The steps to switch users on a Kindle Tablet are not difficult to follow. The process is the same no matter which Kindle model you own, whether it be the 7, HD 8, or 10 HD.

Open the lock screen.

Drag the settings menu from the top of the screen.

Tap the Profiles icon.

Tap the profile of your choice.



How Do I Use a Child Profile on Fire Tablet?

Setting up a child profile is even easier than setting up an adult profile.

Open the lock screen.

Drag the settings menu from the top of the screen.

Tap the Profiles icon.

Tap More Settings.

Tap Add a Child Profile.

If there is no password on your device, you will be prompted to create one for the child’s profile.

Choose a name and birthdate for the child’s profile.

Tap Add Profile.

The child’s profile will now be active.



How Do I Exit a Child Profile on Amazon Fire?

After your child is done with their profile, it is easy to get the Kindle switched back to an adult profile.