How to Switch Accounts on Facebook

What to Know Click the down arrow > Log Out , then click Add Account and sign into your alternate account.



> , then click and sign into your alternate account. In the app, tap Menu > Log out > Log into another account , and log into your alternate account.



> > , and log into your alternate account. In a browser: down arrow > Switch Account, or tap Menu > Log out > choose account.

This article explains how to switch between multiple Facebook accounts. You’ll need to do some prep work if it’s your first time connecting alternate accounts, but once it’s set up, switching will be much smoother.



How to Switch Facebook Accounts in a Web Browser

While switching between multiple Facebook accounts (personal, professional, etc), isn't a pain, you may need to manually log into an alternate account before easier switching becomes available. Here's how to get it working.



You have to connect alternate accounts first, but once connected you won’t have to log out again.

From Facebook.com, click the down arrow in the top-right corner of the screen (next to the Notifications bell). Click Log Out to return to the Facebook login page. From the login page, click Add Account. Follow the steps to sign in to your alternate account to connect it to your browser login to make future switching easier. If you already have an alternate account tied to your browser, click the down arrow and then click Switch Account to change to a different connected account. If asked, enter the account’s associated password when prompted, or select the correct entry if you have your passwords stored in your browser.

How to Switch Facebook Accounts in the App

Much like on a browser, it’s possible to connect multiple accounts to your Facebook app, but this will require some initial setup. Though be aware switching between accounts in the app is a little more involved as it doesn’t support the Switch Account feature from the browser version.



Any alternate accounts already connected via web browser will not automatically carry over to the mobile app—you’ll still have to connect them manually.

In the app, tap Menu in the bottom-left corner of the screen, scroll down to the bottom of the menu and tap Log out. Tap Log out to confirm. From the app’s login screen, tap Log into another account (just below the gear icon). Follow the necessary steps to sign into your other Facebook account and tap Log in. When you want to switch between accounts now, tap Menu > Log out like before, then choose the account you want to switch to from the login screen.

How to Disconnect an Alternate Account

If for any reason you no longer want to be able to quickly switch to a particular account, you can remove it from your rotation. This will not delete the Facebook account—it will only remove the association with your other accounts so it no longer appears as a switching option.



In your browser, click the down arrow, then click the three dots to the right of Switch Account (for the account you want to remove). Click Remove Account, then click Remove Account to confirm. In the app, tap Menu > Log out > Log out to return to the login screen. Tap the gear icon, then tap the account you want to remove. Tap Remove account to remove it from your account login options.