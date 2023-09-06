Surface Laptop Go 3: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Microsoft may update several of its Surface products this fall, and the Laptop Go could see a refresh. Here's what we know about the third-generation Surface Laptop Go.

When Will the Surface Laptop Go 3 Be Released?

Microsoft has a special Surface event on September 21, and there's a chance they'll announce the Surface Laptop Go 3 there. If that happens, we'd guess the new hardware will drop a couple of weeks later.

However, it may also be too soon for a new model. The original Surface Laptop Go came out in October 2020, and the Laptop Go 2 launched in June 2022. The same gap between the first and second Laptop Go models would put the new one out in February 2024. The new one can come out in October; otherwise, look for it in spring or summer.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate If the Surface Laptop Go 3 doesn't come out in October 2023, we'd expect it in the first half of 2024.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Price Rumors

The Surface Laptop Go 2 launched with various configurations in both consumer and business models. These options ranged in price from $600 - $1,100. The lower-end version had 4GB of RAM, but a report from Windows Central says that Microsoft may drop it. Assuming the pricing stays the same, the Laptop Go 3 will start at $700, with the upper bound remaining the same.

However, the price could be higher depending on other specs and production costs. We'd hope for a $700-$1,100 range, but it could bump to $750-$1,150 (although we wouldn't think it would go much higher).

Pre-Order Information

Since Microsoft hasn't officially announced the Surface Laptop Go 3, pre-order information isn't currently available. We'll update this page when we have more details.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Features

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's entry-level portable computer. It's less powerful than other Surface lines, like the Surface Laptop Studio or the standard Surface Laptop. Compared to those models, the Laptop Go has less RAM and memory and less powerful chips.

Because it's a Surface laptop, however, it maintains the touchscreen feature of all of the Surface products.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Specs and Hardware

That report from Windows Central claims that, unlike earlier versions, the Laptop Go 3 won't have a 4GB model. If this is the case, the entry-level option will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upper bound will likely have 16GB of RAM, but one of the business configurations could go up to 32GB of RAM.

Reports say that the Laptop Go 3 will have a 12th-generation Intel Core i5; the Go 2 has an 11th-generation version of the same chip. This upgrade should make it faster and improve the battery life.

The new chip and different configurations may be the only real changes for the Go 3. Rumors are calling this a minor update, and the size, dimensions, and overall design should be unchanged. That means a 10.4-inch screen with a 1534 x 1024 resolution.

The Latest News About the Surface Laptop Go 3

