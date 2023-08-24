Surface Go 4: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

At Microsoft's next event, Microsoft may announce a new version of the Surface Go, its compact tablet/laptop combo. Here are all the rumors about price, release date, specs, and more that we've been able to dig up.

When Will the Surface Go 4 Be Released?

We think Microsoft will show off the Surface Go 4 at its event on September 21. If so, it should go up for pre-order shortly after and release within the next month.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate We expect to see the Surface Go 4 come out in October 2023.

Surface Go 4 Price Rumors

Every version of the Surface Go has started at the same price: $399. They got more expensive based on the configuration, but that has always been the starting point. This trend will probably continue since we don't expect the Go 4 to be a huge jump from the Go 3.

Pre-Order Information

The Surface Go 4 isn't official yet, so no pre-order information is available. Check back here for more news once Microsoft announces it.

Surface Go 4 Specs and Features

Rumors say Microsoft originally planned to put ARM chips and a Qualcomm 7c processor in the new Surface Go, but a report from Windows Central claims the specs have changed. Now, the speculation is the Surface Go 4 will run on the Intel N200 instead.

Another report claims there will be multiple tiers of Go 4; the lower-end ones will use Intel chips, while the more expensive versions will have ARM. The premium versions will have better battery life and 5G support.

The full specs of the new tablet/laptop may have leaked. These are all subject to change (if they're accurate at all), but they do show the Intel chip, along with:

A four-core CPU

Intel UHD 615 graphics chip

3.70 GHz

6 MB of Intel Smart Cache

8GB of LPDDR4 RAM

A 64GB eMMC solid-state drive

10.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1280x1920

Ports: USB-C, HDMI, 3.5 mm headphone jack,

The Latest News About the Surface Go 4

You can get all the latest on Microsoft's hardware here at Lifewire, but here are some stories to keep you up to date on the Surface Go 4.