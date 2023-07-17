Why Super Pocket Might Be the Perfect Retro Game Console

The Super Pocket is a $59 console loaded with officially-licensed games.

It comes in Capcom and Taito flavors, each at the same price.

Many retro games are still stone-cold classics and hold up today.

Imagine a Gameboy that can play all the best retro arcade games around.

Forget your phone. Forget Nintendo's Switch, or the Playdate, or any other handheld gaming machine. For instant retro on-the-go gaming, it's hard to beat Evercade's Super Pocket, a Gameboy-shaped pocket console with a bunch of built-in arcade games, plus a cartridge slot for adding many more.

"The primary target audience for this product is [parents] who have fond memories of playing arcade games during their childhood. They may consider purchasing it either for themselves or for their children," Rok Preskar, co-founder of gaming and anime website Ganiming, told Lifewire via email. "PC emulators fail to capture the nostalgic experience provided by the handheld Game Boy."



There are plenty of game emulators available for playing old classic arcade and console games. You can load up old SNES Mario games on your laptop, play arcade classics like Streetfighter II, and do it all with a period-correct came controller (now with the added convenience of Bluetooth). But, like playing the piano on your computer using a mouse and QWERTY keyboard, it's just not the same. And that's where the Super Pocket comes in.

Just like the console emulators on your computer, the Super Pocket can play all kinds of old games. Unlike the laptop version, you don't have to spend time trawling the internet for the game ROMs that you want to play. The Super Pocket comes loaded with officially-licensed games from either Capcom or Taito (there are two models), and when you want to add more (and you will, as we shall see in a moment), you can buy any of Evercade's game cartridges and slot them in.

The Super Pocket has a vertical layout, more like a Gameboy than a Switch, with the familiar D-pad and four-button design. Round the back are four extra "shoulder" buttons for titles that require them. It charges via USB-C.

The Taito version comes with 17 games, the Capcom with 12, and these are a mixed bunch. With the Capcom version, you get stone-cold classics like Streetfighter II, 1942, Final Fight, and Mega Man, plus a bunch of filler. The Taito version lacks household names, other than Space Invaders (yes, the original), Bubble Bobble, and Operation Wolf, but isn't bad overall.

In short, you get a decent selection of games, and you get them all, including the machine to play them, for $59.

Go Retro

Why go retro? Two reasons. One is that the games can be amazing fun. Stripped of modern graphics and sound (and the zillion-dollar budgets of today's games) game design in the '80s and '90s was all about constraints. Don't get us wrong—most of the games back then are painful to play now that we are used to better things, but in many cases, the constraints bred a surprising amount of creativity.

Gameplay had to be top notch, because there was no way to hide it behind fancy visuals, and the music had to be simple and catchy because it was pretty much just bleeps and bloops played on 8-bit sound chips.

For example, I recently played the 1997 classic Goldeneye 007 on the Switch. Once you get past the weird controls that were designed for the Nintendo 64's brilliant controller, it's as absorbing as it was almost 30 years ago.

40-year-olds who want to relive their glory days when they were good at games will buy this.

And if you have any doubt whatsoever that retro games can mix it up with today's best titles, spend an afternoon with Super Mario World, the original Super Mario Kart, and any Zelda game. They're not just fun novelties. You will get just as hooked on them as you would on today's AAA releases.

But there's another simpler, and probably more compelling reason that people love retro games, and the simple consoles that play them: nostalgia. The target market for the Super Pocket is the person who played those games when they were a kid, a teenager, or a college student.

"40-year-olds who want to relive their glory days when they were good at games will buy this," rapper, DJ, author, and Guinness World Record holder for most published songs about video games Mega Ran told Lifewire via email. "People like me."