'Super Mario RPG' Coming to Switch, but It’s Not the SNES Classic

Super Mario RPG updated for today's gaming systems? Yes, please!

The classic Super Nintendo era Mario spin-off, Super Mario RPG, is headed to the Nintendo Switch—but not as a part of the SNES library.

Super Mario RPG is one classic era SNES title that many have hoped would eventually appear on the Switch's Nintendo Switch Online service, but it looks like that isn't happening yet. Instead, the beloved Mario spin-off is being remade for the Switch, with a complete graphical overhaul and what looks to be a far more cinematic presentation.

Initially released in 1996, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars was one of (if not the) first turn-based adventures of Mario and his brother Luigi. Mario's day is turned on its head when an enormous sword crashes into the turtle tyrant's castle, bringing a new (and much more dangerous) threat to the Mushroom Kingdom along with it. From there, he'll have to team up with some new and old friends—and possibly enemies—in an attempt to get rid of this new threat and save the day.

Aside from being such a unique (at the time) departure from Mario's platforming origins, Super Mario RPG also popularized the timing-based battle system that's been seen in other Mario RPGs since. By timing or mashing buttons as a character uses an ability, you can increase their effectiveness or press the right button at the right time to reduce incoming damage.

Graphics and presentation seem to be the biggest upgrade for this new remake, with the extra layer of battle interactions carrying over from the SNES original. So instead, Super Mario RPG will likely be very similar to the 1996 game to those who remember it, but now with a smoother 3D graphical approach rather than faux-3D.

The clip shown during today's Nintendo Direct didn't indicate whether or not this will allow for any new gameplay elements (like being able to move the camera manually), but the potential is there. If nothing else, it appears that many of the game's pivotal moments will be presented in a more cinematic style rather than from a consistent isometric view.



You can digitally pre-order the Switch remake of Super Mario RPG starting today via the eShop, priced at $59.99. The full release is planned for the 2023 holiday season on Friday, November 17.

