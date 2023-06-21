Brand-New 2D Super Mario Bros. Title Launching October 20 The psychedelic-tinged platformer is a Switch exclusive By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 11:34AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Nintendo is finally releasing a new 2D Mario game after 11 years. The company announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder at today’s Nintendo Direct livestream event and ended the showcase with a glimpse at the platforming title. The Switch exclusive launches on October 20, just in time for the holidays. Nintendo So what is it? It’s a sidescrolling Mario game, just like the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario World, and other titles in the series. However, this game tries to set itself apart from its previous iterations and the endless levels available to Super Mario Maker 2 players, with some unique gameplay mechanics. There are new power-ups all over the place, and one of them actually transforms the level into some sort of psychedelic wonderland when ingested. Mario can also become an elephant because, well, of course, he can. How Super Mario Bros. Saved Video Games This is a multiplayer title, if desired, with access to all the usual suspects like Princess Peach, those adorable Toads, and green-shirted brother Luigi. You can even play as the oft-overlooked Princess Daisy. There’s an overworld map, and Bowser looks to be the primary antagonist, as usual. The graphics look pretty nifty, but the engine is almost certainly based on the New Super Mario Bros. series, given the animations and such. Many consumers wondered if Nintendo would continue to make Mario sidescrollers, given the robust toolset given to Super Mario Maker 2 level creators. The levels shown for Super Mario Bros. Wonder look unique enough to set the title apart when it launches this October. Nintendo hasn’t announced a price, but at $60, it would be in line with other Nintendo titles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit