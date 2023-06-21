Brand-New 2D Super Mario Bros. Title Launching October 20

Nintendo is finally releasing a new 2D Mario game after 11 years.

The company announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder at today’s Nintendo Direct livestream event and ended the showcase with a glimpse at the platforming title. The Switch exclusive launches on October 20, just in time for the holidays.

Nintendo

So what is it? It’s a sidescrolling Mario game, just like the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario World, and other titles in the series. However, this game tries to set itself apart from its previous iterations and the endless levels available to Super Mario Maker 2 players, with some unique gameplay mechanics.

There are new power-ups all over the place, and one of them actually transforms the level into some sort of psychedelic wonderland when ingested. Mario can also become an elephant because, well, of course, he can.

This is a multiplayer title, if desired, with access to all the usual suspects like Princess Peach, those adorable Toads, and green-shirted brother Luigi. You can even play as the oft-overlooked Princess Daisy. There’s an overworld map, and Bowser looks to be the primary antagonist, as usual. The graphics look pretty nifty, but the engine is almost certainly based on the New Super Mario Bros. series, given the animations and such.

Many consumers wondered if Nintendo would continue to make Mario sidescrollers, given the robust toolset given to Super Mario Maker 2 level creators. The levels shown for Super Mario Bros. Wonder look unique enough to set the title apart when it launches this October. Nintendo hasn’t announced a price, but at $60, it would be in line with other Nintendo titles.