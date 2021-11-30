Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.

Do I Need a Streaming Device if I Have Smart TV?

Whether you need a streaming device in addition to your smart TV or not will greatly depend on what features your smart TV has, which functionalities it’s lacking, and what kind of services you want.

For example, if your smart TV has an app for a streaming service on it, you won’t have to buy a steaming stick or box to use it as the app can run directly off of the smart TV.

Here are three example scenarios to give you an idea of what to consider when buying a streaming device for your smart TV.

Example 1: Netflix

Most smart TVs either come with the Netflix app pre-installed or allow for it to be downloaded from their built-in app store. The Netflix app can run directly on the smart TV and is controlled via the TV’s remote control. In this case, you don’t need to buy an extra device to use Netflix.

Example 2: Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a newer streaming service than Netflix that does come installed on some smart TVs but may not be supported by some smaller TV brands or older smart TV models. In this case, if you want to watch Disney Plus directly on your TV, you will need to buy a streaming device that supports the Disney Plus app.

Example 3: Chromecast

Chromecast is a technology that allows for the wireless casting of media from smartphones, tablets, and computers to other devices such as a TV. Some smart TVs support Chromecast while others do not. If you want to use Chromecast to cast media to your TV, you'll need to invest in a Chromecast-enabled smart device.

Don’t Forget About These Smart TV Hacks for Watching Media

You may be surprised to learn that numerous alternative methods for adding features and watching media on your TV don’t involve its built-in tech. Before spending money on a new streaming device, try giving these tricks a go.

Cast from your phone or tablet . If your smart TV lacks an app, try using the app, such as HBO Max, on your phone and casting its media to your TV.

. If your smart TV lacks an app, try using the app, such as HBO Max, on your phone and casting its media to your TV. Connect your smart device to your TV . There are various ways to connect your Android smartphone and tablet or your iPhone and iPad to your TV for watching content.

. There are various ways to connect your Android smartphone and tablet or your iPhone and iPad to your TV for watching content. Connect your computer to your TV . You can also connect your computer to your TV to mirror its display and watch content.

. You can also connect your computer to your TV to mirror its display and watch content. Use a video game console. Don’t forget that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles support many smart TV features such as apps and casting. If you own a console, see if it has the feature your smart TV lacks.

Do I Need a Roku Device if I Have a Smart TV?

Whether or not you need a Roku device really depends on what features or functionality you want. For example, if you simply want to use a Roku Box or Roku Streaming Stick to access apps like HBO Max and Tubi, check your smart TV because you may already have these apps.

However, if you want a Roku because you’re interested in its numerous streaming channels or some other exclusive feature, buying a Roku device could be something you may want to consider.

Why Use a Streaming Stick With a Smart TV?

Streaming sticks can sometimes be useful when used with smart TVs as they can add features that the smart TV lacks for the fraction of the price of upgrading to a newer TV model.

Streaming stick and smart TV features vary greatly depending on the model and brand.

Here are some examples of streaming stick features that you may find useful.

Wireless casting . Many streaming devices enable wireless casting methods such as Chromecast or AirPlay.

. Many streaming devices enable wireless casting methods such as Chromecast or AirPlay. More apps . Some streaming sticks support more apps than several smart TV models.

. Some streaming sticks support more apps than several smart TV models. Voice controls . Some streaming sticks, such as Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, feature voice controls and virtual assistants.

. Some streaming sticks, such as Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, feature voice controls and virtual assistants. Enhanced surround sound. Some streaming sticks support enhanced sound processing for apps such as Dolby Atmos. This can be worth looking into if your smart TV doesn’t support Dolby Atmos.

How Do You Stream on a Smart TV?

Streaming content on a smart TV usually involves the following steps.

Casting content to a smart TV from a laptop, smartphone, or tablet is also a common way to stream media on your smart TV.

How Are Video Game Streaming and TV Streaming Different?

When someone talks about streaming content on a smart TV, they usually mean watching media via a streaming app like Netflix, YouTube, or Disney Plus.

While streaming video games via the cloud with services such as Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming is growing in popularity, when people mention video game streaming, they’re most likely talking about broadcasting gameplay to a service such as Twitch for others to watch.

Video game streaming requires more than just a TV, and the process varies slightly depending on whether you’re using an Xbox and PlayStation or a Nintendo Switch or computer.