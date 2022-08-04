How to Stream The Office

What to Know The 2005 version of The Office is available on NBC's Peacock streaming service, or with a Live TV plan on Hulu.

The original, 2001 UK series is on Hulu and Hoopla.

The 2019 Hindi version of The Office is on Hulu.

This article shows where every version of The Office is available to watch online. Some sources require a subscription.

Where Can I Watch 'The Office' (2005)?

All nine seasons of NBC's The Office, starring Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson, are available on the network's streaming service, Peacock.

You can watch the first five seasons with a free account, which includes ad breaks. To see the whole series, however, you'll need to sign up for a paid account. Peacock currently has two tiers. The Premium plan costs $4.99 a month, which unlocks everything on the service.

Premium Plus costs $9.99 a month and includes every show, movie, news, and sports program, offline viewing for some content, and almost no ad breaks. A few things (e.g., special events and a small number of shows and movies) may still have commercials depending on the rights, but everything else will play without interruptions.

If you have a Hulu plan that includes Live TV, you can also watch The Office on there. Those options start at $69.99 a month and also come with Disney+ and ESPN+.

How Do I Stream 'The Office' (2001)?

The original, English version of The Office, which starred Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, and Lucy Davis, is available on two other services, one of which is completely free.

Your first option is Hulu, which has a variety of plans, but the main versions are the basic, ad-supported subscription at $6.99 a month, and an ad-free tier for $12.99 a month. Unlike Peacock, Hulu does not offer a free tier; you have to pay to watch anything it offers.

If your city supports Hoopla, you can also watch the UK Office from that service for free. To do so, create an account with your local library card and use it like any other streaming service. The main difference is that instead of simply streaming like on Hulu, you'll "borrow" each episode for three days. It's a little less convenient than just playing straight through, but you can't argue with the price.

How to Watch 'The Office' (2019)

A third, perhaps lesser known version of The Office is also available on Hulu: the 2019 Hindi edition. This take moves the action to Delhi but includes a familiarly terrible boss (Mukul Chadda) and a fresh crew of hapless underlings. If you've already seen everything David Brent and Michael Scott have to offer, you might also want to check out Jagdeep Chadda's take on "management."