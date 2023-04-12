Stream Something New: Peacock Now on Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro Devices

Popular streaming app Peacock has arrived in virtual reality thanks to integration with the Meta Quest platform.

This is the first time the streaming service is available on a VR headset and will work with Meta Quest 2 and the recently-launched Meta Quest Pro. The original Meta Quest, however, is shut out in the cold.

Meta

Now, this isn’t VR in the traditional sense. You won’t actually be inside The Office to interact with Jim, Pam, and the rest. Instead, you get a gigantic virtual screen that can be split into multiple windows or teamed up with other screens for multitasking. You can also adjust the size of this screen to suit your fancy, going all the way up to the dimensions of an average movie theater screen.

Staring down a giant virtual display may not matter much for sitcoms and the like, but Peacock hosts live NFL games, MLB games, and other sports. The streamer is also home to plenty of original programming like Poker Face and that Fresh Prince reboot, in addition to hosting current NBC programs like that Quantum Leap reboot or the, uh, Night Court reboot. Look, there are a lot of reboots right now.

To commemorate the launch, Meta has announced that the Horizon Worlds virtual hangout spot will play host to interactive Peacock-themed environments like everyone’s favorite Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin paper company. You can also snap up related avatars to razzle-dazzle your digital friends.

Finally, there is a limited offer to entice new customers to try out Peacock in VR. Pre-existing Quest users get three free months of Peacock Premium, but if you buy a new headset, you get 12 months of free access to the streamer. That’s a $15 or $60 value.