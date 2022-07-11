What to Know Stream Law & Order on Peacock, Hulu, and any live TV streaming service that includes your local NBC affiliate.

Peacock is the best free option, and it also includes the most seasons if you pay for a subscription.

The full 20+ season run of Law & Order isn’t available through any streaming service.

This article explains how to stream Law and Order if you don’t have access through a cable subscription.

How to Stream Law & Order

Law and Order is available on several streaming services, but none of them offer the entire 20+ year run. You can stream the current season of Law & Order on NBC.com, but only if you have a cable subscription. Cord-cutters can only stream the four most recent episodes.

Here are the best places to stream Law and Order:

Peacock : Free access to the current season, and seasons 13-20 are available with a subscription.

: Free access to the current season, and seasons 13-20 are available with a subscription. Hulu : Current season is available with a subscription.

: Current season is available with a subscription. Live TV streaming services: Current season available with subscription, and a selection of older episodes available if the service carries channels that play Law & Order reruns like Sundance and WE tv.

How to Stream Law & Order on Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s premium streaming service, and it’s the best place to stream Law & Order for free. The current season of Law & Order is available to free accounts, and you can check out seasons 13-20 in their entirety if you upgrade to a paid account. That’s more Law & Order than you’ll find on any other streaming service.

Here’s how to stream Law & Order on Peacock:



Sign in to Peacock or select Watch for Free to create a free Peacock account if you don’t already have one. If you want to watch more than just the current season, you will need to upgrade to a Premium or Premium Plus subscription. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Law & Order. Click Law & Order. Click Episodes. Click the episode you want to watch.

How to Stream Law & Order on Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services, and you may even have access to it through a bundle with another service, from your cell phone service, or elsewhere. If you do have a Hulu account, you can use it to stream the current season of Law & Order.

Here’s how to stream Law & Order on Hulu:



Create a Hulu account if you don’t already have one, and make sure you have an active free trial or subscription. Click the magnifying glass icon. Click the search field, and type Law & Order. Click Law & Order. Click the episode you want to watch.

How to Stream Law & Order on Live TV Streaming Services

Live TV streaming services are a lot like cable, in that they require a monthly subscription fee and allow you to watch live television. You can watch the current season of Law & Order on any live TV streaming service that includes your local NBC affiliate, and you can also watch an assortment of older episodes on any service that includes either Sundance or WE tv. If you don’t already subscribe to a live TV streaming service, look for one that carries your local NBC affiliate, both Sundance and WE tv, and any other live channels or events that you’re interested in.

You can also choose to tune in as an episode airs to stream it live.

Here’s how to stream Law & Order on YouTube TV:



Sign up for YouTube TV if you haven’t already. Click the magnifying glass icon. Type Law & Order. Click Law & Order. Click the episode you want to watch, and it will play. If an episode has a future air date or an upcoming label, that means it will air soon on one of the live channels that you have access to. Click + to add Law & Order to your DVR. Episodes will be added to your DVR as they air, allowing you to return to this page and stream them at your convenience.