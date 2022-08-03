How to Stream and Watch All the How to Train Your Dragon Movies in Order

What to Know Chronological/release: How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee), HTTYD 2 (Netflix), HTTYD: The Hidden World (DirecTV).



Most of the shorts and TV series take place between the first two movies.



The supplemental shows and shorts are not all available on the same streaming platforms.

This article explains where to stream all of the “How to Train Your Dragon” films, and what order to watch them.

How to Watch Every How to Train Your Dragon Film in Release/Chronological Order

The story that’s covered in all three “How to Train Your Dragon” films progresses chronologically—no prequels or side stories. This means the release order is exactly the same as the chronological order. Either way, you’ll be following along with Hiccup and Toothless’ adventures in the same order.

