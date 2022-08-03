Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Stream and Watch All the How to Train Your Dragon Movies in Order Where to find them and in which order to watch them By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watching the Films in Order How the Shorts Fit In Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Chronological/release: How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee), HTTYD 2 (Netflix), HTTYD: The Hidden World (DirecTV).Most of the shorts and TV series take place between the first two movies.The supplemental shows and shorts are not all available on the same streaming platforms. This article explains where to stream all of the “How to Train Your Dragon” films, and what order to watch them. How to Watch Every How to Train Your Dragon Film in Release/Chronological Order The story that’s covered in all three “How to Train Your Dragon” films progresses chronologically—no prequels or side stories. This means the release order is exactly the same as the chronological order. Either way, you’ll be following along with Hiccup and Toothless’ adventures in the same order. There’s no one place to stream all three movies together with a subscription, but you can rent and watch through the entire trilogy via services like Amazon Prime or AppleTV. Movie Release Date Where to Stream How to Train Your Dragon March 2010 Amazon Freevee How to Train Your Dragon 2 June 2014 Netflix How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World February 2019 DirecTV Fubo FXNow How All the How to Train Your Dragon Shorts and Shows Fit In While there are only three main movies in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, and they were all released in chronological order, there are also a lot of TV shows and shorts available. Almost everything takes place between the first and second movies, but here’s their specific order: Unfortunately, there’s no one single service that offers all of the supplemental short films and TV series together—you’ll need to jump between streaming platforms. Movie/Series Release Date Where to Watch How to Train Your Dragon March 2010 Amazon Freevee Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon October 2010 Google Play (buy) YouTube (buy) Book of Dragons November 2011 Google Play (buy) YouTube (buy) Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury November 2011 Not currently available Dragons: Riders of Berk August 2012-2014 (40 episodes) Peacock Fubo How to Train Your Dragon 2 June 2014 Netflix Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers November 2014 Netflix Dragons: Race to the Edge June 2015-2018 (78 episodes) Netflix How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World February 2019 DirecTV Fubo FXNow How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming December 2019 Hulu “Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury” is not currently available for streaming, or for digital renting or buying, on any platform. The only way to watch it would be to order a physical copy on DVD or Blu-ray. FAQ How do I watch Marvel movies in order? To watch Marvel movies in order chronologically, visit the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline for a complete list. You'll start with Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel before you hit Iron Man, which came out first. How do I watch Naruto in order? To watch Naruto movies in order, watch Naruto The Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, Naruto The Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel, Naruto The Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel, and Naruto The Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom. To also watch Naruto episodes and the Naruto Shippuden movies and episodes in order, visit Slashfilm. How do I watch the Star Wars movies in order? To watch the Star Wars movies in order, chronologically, watch: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! 