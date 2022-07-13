What to Know There are no free options to stream the Hallmark Channel.

Frndly and Philo are low-cost subscription services that include it in their lineups.

The Hallmark Channel is also included on Sling TV, Vidgo, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

This article explains how to stream the Hallmark Channel if you don’t have access through a cable subscription. You can stream the Hallmark Channel on the Hallmark website, but only if you have a cable or satellite television subscription so that isn't a viable option for cord-cutters.

How to Watch the Hallmark Channel Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel is one of the top basic cable channels, but you don’t need cable to watch your favorite family-friendly movies and shows. The Hallmark Channel is available on a number of streaming services, from full-coverage live TV streamers like YouTube TV to more niche services like Philo and Frndly TV. These services all require a subscription, and they all allow you to stream the Hallmark Channel through a web browser on your computer or an app on your mobile device or streaming device.

Here are the streaming services that include the Hallmark Channel:

Frndly TV : Included with the basic plan.

: Included with the basic plan. Philo : Included with the basic plan.

: Included with the basic plan. Sling TV : Included in the Lifestyle Extra package.

: Included in the Lifestyle Extra package. Vidgo : Included in the Plus and Premium packages.

: Included in the Plus and Premium packages. YouTube TV : Included with the basic plan.

: Included with the basic plan. fuboTV: Included with the Pro and Elite plans.

Frndly TV is the most affordable way to watch the Hallmark Channel without cable, but it only provides a limited number of channels.

How to Stream the Hallmark Channel on a Computer

To stream the Hallmark Channel on your computer, you need to sign up for a free trial or a subscription with any of the live TV streaming services that includes the channel in their lineup. You can then navigate to the streaming service’s website on your computer, and watch the Hallmark Channel live or pick from a selection of on-demand shows and movies.

Here’s how to stream the Hallmark Channel with YouTube TV:



Navigate to the streaming service’s website, and click Live. Scroll until you locate the Hallmark Channel and click the thumbnail. The live feed of the Hallmark Channel will play. To access on-demand content, click the magnifying glass icon. Type Hallmark Channel. Click the Hallmark Channel logo. Select a genre. Select a show or movie to watch. Some shows and movies are available on demand, and others can be recorded using the DVR function if your chosen streaming service offers that option.

How to Stream the Hallmark Channel on Your Mobile Device or Streaming Device

Each streaming service that includes the Hallmark Channel has its own apps for Android, iOS, and streaming devices like Roku. To stream the Hallmark Channel on your mobile device or streaming device, you need to sign up for a free trial or subscription with one of the services that includes the Hallmark Channel, and then download the appropriate app to your phone or streaming device.

For example, if you want to watch the Hallmark Channel on your iPhone with YouTube TV, you would need to search for YouTube TV in the App Store and sign up for a YouTube TV trial or subscription. Or if you wanted to watch the Hallmark Channel on your TV with a Roku with Sling TV, you’d need to search for Sling TV in the Roku Channel Store and sign up for Sling TV with the Lifestyle Extra package.

Here’s how to watch the Hallmark Channel on a mobile device:



Get the streaming service app from your device’s app store. Open the streaming service app, and locate the search function. Type Hallmark Channel. Select the Hallmark Channel. Select the live feed to watch the live channel broadcast, or select a genre to locate other Hallmark movies or shows to watch.

The Hallmark Channel on Frndly

This is the most affordable option if the Hallmark Channel is the only thing you want to stream. Frndly doesn’t include a lot of channels, but it does cost a lot less than any other live TV streaming service.

Here's what you get with Frndly:

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

About 40 total channels

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

Unlimited DVR storage



The Hallmark Channel on Philo

Philo is the second cheapest way to stream the Hallmark Channel online, after Frndly. While it is more expensive, it also includes channels you don't get with Frndly like Nickelodeon, Discovery, and HGTV.

Here's what you get with Philo:



Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

About 60 total channels

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

Unlimited DVR storage

The Hallmark Channel on Sling TV

The Hallmark Channel isn't included with any of Sling TV's basic plans, so you need to sign up for Sling Blue or Sling Orange and then select the Lifestyle Extra add-on.

Here's what you get with Sling TV:

Lifestyle Extra includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and six additional channels

Sling Orange includes about 30 channels, on-demand shows and movies

Sling Blue includes about 40 channels, on-demand shows and movies

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

50 hours of DVR storage



The Hallmark Channel on Vidgo

Vidgo is a sports-oriented streaming service that lets you stream a lot of live sports in addition to Hallmark TV.

Here's what you get with Vidgo:

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Plus plan includes about 110 channels

Premium plan includes about 150 channels

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

25 hour DVR storage requires Premium plan



The Hallmark Channel on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live television streaming service from YouTube that includes your local broadcast channels like ABC, NBC and Fox in most areas in addition to a wide variety of cable channels.

Here's what you get with YouTube TV:

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

About 85 channels, including local channels

Unlimited DVR storage



The Hallmark Channel on fuboTV

Fubo is another sports-oriented streaming service that includes Hallmark. It also includes local channels like ABC, NBC and Fox, but not in as many areas as YouTube TV.

Here's what you get with fuboTV:

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Pro plan includes about 125 channels

Elite plan includes about 125 channels, 130+ events that stream in 4K

Live streaming television

On-demand movies and series

1,000 hours of DVR storage

