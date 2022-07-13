Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Stream the Hallmark Channel Six Hallmark Channel streaming options for those without cable By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Watch Hallmark Channel Without Cable Stream Hallmark on a Computer Stream Hallmark on Mobile or TV Device Hallmark on Frndly Hallmark on Philo Hallmark on Sling TV Hallmark on Didgo Hallmark on YouTube TV Hallmark on fuboTV Frequently Asked Questions What to Know There are no free options to stream the Hallmark Channel.Frndly and Philo are low-cost subscription services that include it in their lineups.The Hallmark Channel is also included on Sling TV, Vidgo, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. This article explains how to stream the Hallmark Channel if you don't have access through a cable subscription. You can stream the Hallmark Channel on the Hallmark website, but only if you have a cable or satellite television subscription so that isn't a viable option for cord-cutters. How to Watch the Hallmark Channel Without Cable The Hallmark Channel is one of the top basic cable channels, but you don’t need cable to watch your favorite family-friendly movies and shows. The Hallmark Channel is available on a number of streaming services, from full-coverage live TV streamers like YouTube TV to more niche services like Philo and Frndly TV. These services all require a subscription, and they all allow you to stream the Hallmark Channel through a web browser on your computer or an app on your mobile device or streaming device. Here are the streaming services that include the Hallmark Channel: Frndly TV: Included with the basic plan.Philo: Included with the basic plan.Sling TV: Included in the Lifestyle Extra package.Vidgo: Included in the Plus and Premium packages.YouTube TV: Included with the basic plan.fuboTV: Included with the Pro and Elite plans. Frndly TV is the most affordable way to watch the Hallmark Channel without cable, but it only provides a limited number of channels. How to Stream the Hallmark Channel on a Computer To stream the Hallmark Channel on your computer, you need to sign up for a free trial or a subscription with any of the live TV streaming services that includes the channel in their lineup. You can then navigate to the streaming service’s website on your computer, and watch the Hallmark Channel live or pick from a selection of on-demand shows and movies. Here’s how to stream the Hallmark Channel with YouTube TV: Navigate to the streaming service’s website, and click Live. Scroll until you locate the Hallmark Channel and click the thumbnail. The live feed of the Hallmark Channel will play. To access on-demand content, click the magnifying glass icon. Type Hallmark Channel. Click the Hallmark Channel logo. Select a genre. Select a show or movie to watch. Some shows and movies are available on demand, and others can be recorded using the DVR function if your chosen streaming service offers that option. How to Stream the Hallmark Channel on Your Mobile Device or Streaming Device Each streaming service that includes the Hallmark Channel has its own apps for Android, iOS, and streaming devices like Roku. To stream the Hallmark Channel on your mobile device or streaming device, you need to sign up for a free trial or subscription with one of the services that includes the Hallmark Channel, and then download the appropriate app to your phone or streaming device. For example, if you want to watch the Hallmark Channel on your iPhone with YouTube TV, you would need to search for YouTube TV in the App Store and sign up for a YouTube TV trial or subscription. Or if you wanted to watch the Hallmark Channel on your TV with a Roku with Sling TV, you’d need to search for Sling TV in the Roku Channel Store and sign up for Sling TV with the Lifestyle Extra package. Here’s how to watch the Hallmark Channel on a mobile device: Get the streaming service app from your device’s app store. Open the streaming service app, and locate the search function. Type Hallmark Channel. Select the Hallmark Channel. Select the live feed to watch the live channel broadcast, or select a genre to locate other Hallmark movies or shows to watch. The Hallmark Channel on Frndly This is the most affordable option if the Hallmark Channel is the only thing you want to stream. Frndly doesn’t include a lot of channels, but it does cost a lot less than any other live TV streaming service. Here's what you get with Frndly: Hallmark ChannelHallmark DramaHallmark Movies & MysteriesAbout 40 total channelsLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and seriesUnlimited DVR storage The Hallmark Channel on Philo Philo is the second cheapest way to stream the Hallmark Channel online, after Frndly. While it is more expensive, it also includes channels you don't get with Frndly like Nickelodeon, Discovery, and HGTV. Here's what you get with Philo: Hallmark ChannelHallmark DramaHallmark Movies & MysteriesAbout 60 total channelsLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and seriesUnlimited DVR storage The Hallmark Channel on Sling TV The Hallmark Channel isn't included with any of Sling TV's basic plans, so you need to sign up for Sling Blue or Sling Orange and then select the Lifestyle Extra add-on. Here's what you get with Sling TV: Lifestyle Extra includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and six additional channelsSling Orange includes about 30 channels, on-demand shows and moviesSling Blue includes about 40 channels, on-demand shows and moviesLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and series50 hours of DVR storage The Hallmark Channel on Vidgo Vidgo is a sports-oriented streaming service that lets you stream a lot of live sports in addition to Hallmark TV. Here's what you get with Vidgo: Hallmark ChannelHallmark DramaHallmark Movies & MysteriesPlus plan includes about 110 channelsPremium plan includes about 150 channelsLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and series25 hour DVR storage requires Premium plan The Hallmark Channel on YouTube TV YouTube TV is a live television streaming service from YouTube that includes your local broadcast channels like ABC, NBC and Fox in most areas in addition to a wide variety of cable channels. Here's what you get with YouTube TV: Hallmark ChannelHallmark DramaHallmark Movies & MysteriesLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and seriesAbout 85 channels, including local channelsUnlimited DVR storage The Hallmark Channel on fuboTV Fubo is another sports-oriented streaming service that includes Hallmark. It also includes local channels like ABC, NBC and Fox, but not in as many areas as YouTube TV. Here's what you get with fuboTV: Hallmark ChannelHallmark Movies & MysteriesHallmark DramaPro plan includes about 125 channelsElite plan includes about 125 channels, 130+ events that stream in 4KLive streaming televisionOn-demand movies and series1,000 hours of DVR storage FAQ How do I stream the History Channel? You can stream the History Channel (now known as just History) with paid subscriptions on Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, and Fubo. You can stream History for free on the ad-supported Xumo TV platform. How do I stream the Weather Channel? You'll need a subscription to a streaming service that carries the Weather Channel. Options include Frndly TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also watch the Weather Channel app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Apple TV. How do I stream the Golf Channel? You can stream the Golf Channel by authenticating with cable credentials or with a subscription to a participating streaming service that carries the Golf Channel, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream Golf Channel content via the NBC Sports app on Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV devices.