How to Stream Amazon Prime on Discord

What to Know Add Prime Video to Discord: Gear icon > Registered Games > Add it > Prime Video , then click Add Game .

> > > , then click . Stream Prime Video: Monitor icon with Prime Video running, select voice channel, resolution, + frame rate > Go Live .

with Prime Video running, select voice channel, resolution, + frame rate > . You can also stream from the Prime Video web player through a web browser if you add the browser to Discord.

This article explains how to stream Amazon Prime Video on Discord.

How to Stream Prime Video on Discord

Discord's game streaming feature lets you share your gameplay with friends in a voice channel, but you can also use it to stream video from services like Amazon Prime Video. If you’ve been looking for a way to share a movie night with your friends, but you can’t get together in person, this is an easy way to get it done.

Discord is set up to recognize games, so you won’t see the Prime Video app as a streaming option by default. You need to add it manually, which will give you the option to go live with whatever video you’re watching just as if you were playing a game. Your friends can then join you in the voice channel and watch right along with you.



These instructions show how to stream the Prime Video app. You can also stream Prime Video in Discord via the web player. Just open Prime Video in a web browser like Chrome or Firefox, then select your web browser in step 5 instead of the Prime Video app.

Here’s how to stream Prime Video in Discord:

Open Discord, and click the gear icon. Click Registered Games. Click Add it! Click Select. Click Prime Video. Click Add Game. Click the X in the upper right corner of the window. Click the monitor icon next to Prime Video for Windows below the channel listing. Select a voice channel, resolution, and frame rate, then select Go Live. You are now streaming Prime Video in a Discord voice channel. Invite your friends to join you, and they can watch with you.

What if Amazon Prime Has a Black Screen on Discord?

While the process of streaming Amazon Prime over Discord isn’t complicated, it doesn’t always work perfectly. One common issue is that you or your friends will only see a black screen instead of the video. When that happens, try closing Discord and reopening it. Discord may have an update it needs to install. If that doesn't work, try restarting your computer.

You can also try switching your source. If you’re using the Amazon Prime app, try using a web browser instead. If you’re already streaming from a web browser, turn off hardware acceleration to start. If that doesn’t work, switch to a different browser. Some web browsers work better than others when streaming video on Discord, and an update will sometimes temporarily break the functionality altogether. When that happens, switching to a different browser will usually fix the problem.