Strava Adds Spotify Support So You Can Work Out to Music Without Switching Apps

Strava has launched in-app Spotify integration to let you listen to your favorite audio while working out without switching between apps.

If you prefer to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts while you exercise, you likely know the familiar dance of switching between fitness apps like Strava and audio apps like Spotify. But now Strava has added direct Spotify support, so you can skip the back and forth and stream whatever you want without exiting the app.

With this new integration, you can access and search through your Spotify favorites (like Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Rihanna, etc.) from Strava's record screen. This also includes control over what's playing, so you can pause, stop, continue, and skip through tracks, episodes, etc., just as you'd expect.



"We're excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform," Strava VP of Connected Partnerships, Mateo Ortega, said in the announcement, "This new feature further solidifies Strava's position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava."

The team-up also goes the other way, to a degree, with Strava "taking over" Spotify's Workout playlist. This means you'll be able to listen to a variety of tunes curated by Strava later this month.

Strava's Spotify integration should be live already, having just rolled out today, but if you don't see it in your app yet, an update (or waiting a little longer) may be required. Strava will also contribute its own Workout playlist to Spotify starting on Thursday, April 20.

