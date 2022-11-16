News > Software & Apps Story Portraits Uses AI to Bring Photos of Loved Ones to Life But it has some limitations By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 11:27AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming End-of-life planning platform GoodTrust has just announced a service that uses tech wizardry to add audio and animation to photos of deceased loved ones. It is called Story Portraits, and it uses AI to animate photos to "bring them to life," complete with any vocal track of your choosing. GoodTrust is a digital legacy company, so the use-case scenario here is creating animated portraits of deceased loved ones, with the audio track adding further sentimentality. GoodTrust However, the AI used in this service handles the animation and does not seek to emulate the voice or cadence of the photo subject. You have to attach an audio file to the photo, so a talking portrait of a distant relative is out of the question. You can, however, narrate that photo to give it some sparkle. GoodTrust is aware that users will experiment with "both the sentimental and entertainment value" of the service, and they envision it will be used to create unique slideshows or "the ultimate greeting card." You can easily share anything you make with this service with friends and family via email, direct links, or social media. GoodTrust also says they are committed to the privacy of anyone using the platform. To that end, the company has issued an official "AI Ethics Pledge" regarding the service. Story Portraits is available worldwide and in 50 different languages. It is not a free service, however. Access to the platform costs $4 each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit