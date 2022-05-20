How to Stop Someone From Accessing Your Phone Remotely

What to Know Enable 2FA: Your Google account > Security > 2-Step Verification > Get Started > Follow steps > Turn On.

This guide will show your three methods you can use to prevent some bad actor from accessing your Android phone remotely.

Is My Phone Being Accessed Remotely?

You can tell if your phone is maybe being accessed remotely if it begins acting in ways you've never experienced before. Here are some possible signs:

Phone is warm even when not using it

Battery drains much faster than before

Apps appearing you didn't install (and weren't there before)

New accounts you didn't create are present

Can You Stop Someone from Spying on Your Phone?

There are a lot of step you can take to prevent spying or any kind of unwanted access. These include:

Install antivirus software for your phone

Turn on 2FA

Remove unrecognized devices

Change your phone's password

It's also recommended you make sure your phone's firmware is up to date and you only download apps from official stores.

How to Turn On 2FA on Android With Google

Two-factor authentication (often referred to as 2FA) is a great form of protection to prevent sensitive information from being stolen.

Start by going to your Google account page and selecting Security in the left-hand menu.

Scroll down to the Signing in to Google section. There, click the 2-Step Verification section. It will appear turned off. Scroll down to the bottom and click Get Started. Then, sign in to your Google account to verify your identity. Next, you will see a list of all the devices connected to your account that can be used for 2FA. Click the Continue button at the bottom of that page. Next Google will ask you to enter your phone number. After you finish, hit Send. You'll get a text message to that phone number containing a code. Enter the code into the space and then click Next. Next, you will be asked to turn on 2-Step Verification. It will tell you how you'll get the verification prompt and the backup option. Select Turn On in the corner.

How to Remove Unrecognized Devices

It's recommended you browse through your phone and remove any devices you don't recognize that are connected to your Google account.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and select the Google entry. Tap Manage your Google Account. Then, go to the Security tab. Scroll down to the Your devices section. Tap Manage devices at the bottom of the section. You will see a list of devices signed your account is signed into. Tap any device you don't recognize. Select the option Don't recognize this device? to sign out from there. After you do this, it's recommended you change the password on your phone.

How to Change Your Android Phone's Password

It's recommended you change your phone's lock screen password after making changes to your Google account.

Open the Settings menu and tap Lock screen. In the next window, tap Screen lock type. Enter your password when it asks. Under Screen lock type, it's recommended you select the Password options for the highest level of security. Tap Password and enter a new password. Enter it again to confirm it. It's also recommended you enable the Smart Lock feature which will keep the phone unlocked when the device detects it's on you and locks it when apart. Back under the Lock screen menu, tap Smart Lock. Under Smart Lock, turn on on-body detection by tapping the entry and toggling the switch. Trusted places allows you to set locations where the phone can be unlocked.