How to Stop Someone From Accessing Your Phone Remotely

In This Article
Expand
Jump to a Section
Is My Phone Being Accessed Remotely?
Can You Stop Someone from Spying? Turn On 2FA Remove Unrecognized Devices Change Android Phone's Password Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Enable 2FA: Your Google account > Security > 2-Step Verification > Get Started > Follow steps > Turn On.Remove devices: Settings app > Google > Manage your Google Account > Security > Manage devices > Don't recognize this deviceChange Android password: Settings > Lock screen > Screen lock type > Password > enter new password. This guide will show your three methods you can use to prevent some bad actor from accessing your Android phone remotely. Is My Phone Being Accessed Remotely? You can tell if your phone is maybe being accessed remotely if it begins acting in ways you've never experienced before. Here are some possible signs: Phone is warm even when not using itBattery drains much faster than beforeApps appearing you didn't install (and weren't there before)New accounts you didn't create are present Can You Stop Someone from Spying on Your Phone? There are a lot of step you can take to prevent spying or any kind of unwanted access. These include: Install antivirus software for your phone Turn on 2FA Remove unrecognized devices Change your phone's password It's also recommended you make sure your phone's firmware is up to date and you only download apps from official stores. How to Turn On 2FA on Android With Google Two-factor authentication (often referred to as 2FA) is a great form of protection to prevent sensitive information from being stolen. Start by going to your Google account page and selecting Security in the left-hand menu. Scroll down to the Signing in to Google section. There, click the 2-Step Verification section. It will appear turned off. Scroll down to the bottom and click Get Started. Then, sign in to your Google account to verify your identity. Next, you will see a list of all the devices connected to your account that can be used for 2FA. Click the Continue button at the bottom of that page. Next Google will ask you to enter your phone number. After you finish, hit Send. You'll get a text message to that phone number containing a code. Enter the code into the space and then click Next. Next, you will be asked to turn on 2-Step Verification. It will tell you how you'll get the verification prompt and the backup option. Select Turn On in the corner. How to Remove Unrecognized Devices It's recommended you browse through your phone and remove any devices you don't recognize that are connected to your Google account. Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and select the Google entry. Tap Manage your Google Account. Then, go to the Security tab. Scroll down to the Your devices section. Tap Manage devices at the bottom of the section. You will see a list of devices signed your account is signed into. Tap any device you don't recognize. Select the option Don't recognize this device? to sign out from there. After you do this, it's recommended you change the password on your phone. How to Change Your Android Phone's Password It's recommended you change your phone's lock screen password after making changes to your Google account. Open the Settings menu and tap Lock screen. In the next window, tap Screen lock type. Enter your password when it asks. Under Screen lock type, it's recommended you select the Password options for the highest level of security. Tap Password and enter a new password. Enter it again to confirm it. It's also recommended you enable the Smart Lock feature which will keep the phone unlocked when the device detects it's on you and locks it when apart. Back under the Lock screen menu, tap Smart Lock. Under Smart Lock, turn on on-body detection by tapping the entry and toggling the switch. Trusted places allows you to set locations where the phone can be unlocked. FAQ

How do I set up two-factor authorization on Facebook?

On the website, click the down arrow in the upper-right corner, and then go to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Security and Login and click Edit next to Use two-factor authentication. In the app, go to Menu > Settings & privacy > Settings > Password and security > Use two-factor authentication. You can use an app like Google Authenticator, or receive a code via SMS every time you log in to stop someone else from accessing your account, even if they have your password.

How do I set up two-factor authorization in Snapchat?

First, tap your profile image in the upper-left corner. Tap the Settings gear in the upper-right of the next screen. Select Two-Factor Authentication, and then choose whether to use an SMS code, an authentication app, or both. 