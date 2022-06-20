Streaming > Music, Podcasts, & Audio How Do I Stop Podcasts Automatically Downloading to My MacBook? A checkbox in the app turns this feature off By Nick Steinberg Nick Steinberg Writer Wilfrid Laurier University Nick Steinberg has been writing about technology since 2014. His work has appeared in Goliath, Screen Rant, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 20, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Music, Podcasts, & Audio Podcasts Music For Your Life Audio Streaming Radio CDs, MP3s, & Other Media What to Know Podcasts app: Podcasts > Preferences > General > Automatic Downloads.Uncheck the box next to Enable When Following.Delete all episodes: Apple Menu > About This Mac > Storage > Manage… > Podcasts. All episodes > Delete… This article explains how to stop automatic downloads in Podcasts, as well as tips for managing your podcast feed. These instructions apply to MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and other types of Macs. How to Stop Podcasts Automatically Downloading on MacBook By default, the Podcasts app will automatically download new episodes of shows to which you’ve subscribed. To turn off automatic downloads, follow these steps: In the Podcasts app, click Podcasts in the upper-left Menu bar. Select Preferences. Under General > Automatic Downloads, uncheck the box next to Enable When Following. To ensure episodes aren’t downloaded when you save them, navigate to Preferences > Advanced and uncheck the box next to Download episodes when saving. How to Delete Podcast Episodes on Your MacBook Now that you've turned off automatic downloading, we can free up some space on your MacBook by deleting all these old, already downloaded podcasts. Delete Downloaded Podcasts Using the Podcasts App Open Podcasts and click Downloaded under the Library tab in the left-hand menu. Hover over a podcast and click the Three Dots (...) icon. Click Remove Downloads. Click Remove Downloads again in the pop-up window that appears. Alternatively, you can delete individual episodes by clicking on a show, right-clicking the episode, and selecting Remove Download from the drop-down menu. Delete Downloaded Podcasts Using the Mac's Storage Optimization Tool You can also manage your downloaded podcasts by using your MacBook’s built-in storage optimization tool. From the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen, select About This Mac. Click Storage. Select Manage... Click Podcasts in the left-hand menu. Select the episodes you’d like to remove and click the Delete… button. Alternatively, you can delete individual podcasts by right-clicking on an episode title and selecting Delete from the dropdown menu. To select multiple episodes in a group, press and hold the Shift key on your keyboard. Confirm the selection by clicking Delete in the pop-up window that appears. Although the Podcasts app deletes played episodes, you may find yourself with a sizable backlog if you subscribe to a lot of podcasts and aren’t actively listening to them all. So, if you listen to a lot of podcasts on your MacBook while connected to Wi-Fi, it may make more sense to stream episodes rather than download them. FAQ How do I delete the Podcasts app from my Mac? Unlike in iOS, you can't delete the Podcasts app from your Mac. Apple protects it in macOS like other built-in apps like Photos, Preview, and Safari. Why is the Podcasts app so big? The amount of size the Podcasts app takes up on your computer or phone increases when you download episodes. To decrease the space, delete old episodes you've downloaded. Alternatively, stream episodes instead of downloading them, when possible. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit