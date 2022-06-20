How Do I Stop Podcasts Automatically Downloading to My MacBook?

A checkbox in the app turns this feature off

Published on June 20, 2022

What to Know

  • Podcasts app: Podcasts > Preferences > General > Automatic Downloads.
  • Uncheck the box next to Enable When Following.
  • Delete all episodes: Apple Menu > About This Mac > Storage > Manage… > Podcasts. All episodes > Delete…

This article explains how to stop automatic downloads in Podcasts, as well as tips for managing your podcast feed. These instructions apply to MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and other types of Macs.

How to Stop Podcasts Automatically Downloading on MacBook

By default, the Podcasts app will automatically download new episodes of shows to which you’ve subscribed.

To turn off automatic downloads, follow these steps:

  1. In the Podcasts app, click Podcasts in the upper-left Menu bar.

    Selecting Podcasts from the Apple menu bar

  2. Select Preferences.

    Selecting Preferences in Podcasts app

  3. Under General > Automatic Downloads, uncheck the box next to Enable When Following.

    Turning off automatic downloads in Podcasts app for Mac

    To ensure episodes aren’t downloaded when you save them, navigate to Preferences > Advanced and uncheck the box next to Download episodes when saving.

How to Delete Podcast Episodes on Your MacBook

Now that you've turned off automatic downloading, we can free up some space on your MacBook by deleting all these old, already downloaded podcasts.

Delete Downloaded Podcasts Using the Podcasts App

  • Open Podcasts and click Downloaded under the Library tab in the left-hand menu. 

    Downloaded episodes menu in Podcasts app for Mac

  • Hover over a podcast and click the Three Dots (...) icon.

    Selecting a podcast to delete in Podcasts app for Mac

  • Click Remove Downloads.

    Selecting Remove Downloads in Podcasts app for Mac

  • Click Remove Downloads again in the pop-up window that appears.

    Confirming Remove Downloads in Podcasts app for Mac

  • Alternatively, you can delete individual episodes by clicking on a show, right-clicking the episode, and selecting Remove Download from the drop-down menu.

    Removing individual episode downloads in Podcasts app for Mac

Delete Downloaded Podcasts Using the Mac's Storage Optimization Tool

You can also manage your downloaded podcasts by using your MacBook’s built-in storage optimization tool.

  1. From the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen, select About This Mac.

    Selecting About This Mac from the Apple menu

  2. Click Storage.

    Selecting Storage preferences on MacBook

  3. Select Manage...

    Selecting Manage Storage on Mac

  4. Click Podcasts in the left-hand menu.

    Checking Podcasts storage on Mac

  5. Select the episodes you’d like to remove and click the Delete… button. Alternatively, you can delete individual podcasts by right-clicking on an episode title and selecting Delete from the dropdown menu.

    Selecting podcast episodes to delete on Mac

    To select multiple episodes in a group, press and hold the Shift key on your keyboard.

  6. Confirm the selection by clicking Delete in the pop-up window that appears.

    Confirming podcast deletion on Mac

Although the Podcasts app deletes played episodes, you may find yourself with a sizable backlog if you subscribe to a lot of podcasts and aren’t actively listening to them all. So, if you listen to a lot of podcasts on your MacBook while connected to Wi-Fi, it may make more sense to stream episodes rather than download them.

  • How do I delete the Podcasts app from my Mac?

    Unlike in iOS, you can't delete the Podcasts app from your Mac. Apple protects it in macOS like other built-in apps like Photos, Preview, and Safari.

  • Why is the Podcasts app so big?

    The amount of size the Podcasts app takes up on your computer or phone increases when you download episodes. To decrease the space, delete old episodes you've downloaded. Alternatively, stream episodes instead of downloading them, when possible.

