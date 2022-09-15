How to Stop Meta (Oculus) Home From Automatically Opening

What to Know Open File Explorer , and navigate to the drive and location where you installed Meta (Oculus) Home.

This article explains how to prevent Oculus Home from opening automatically.

How to Stop Meta (Oculus) Home From Automatically Starting

Meta (Oculus) Home is useful for playing games you bought through Meta, but that doesn’t mean you want the Home app to open automatically all the time. For example, Home usually isn’t necessary when playing games through SteamVR, and it can even represent an unnecessary resource drain.

To prevent Home from launching automatically (which can cause issues with some games), you can set it to run as admin. This will prevent it from opening every time you connect your Rift or launch a VR game through another service like Steam. If you have trouble launching a game after changing this setting, you’ll have to reverse the procedure and set it to not run as admin, or install Oculus Tray Tool.

Here’s how to stop Meta (Oculus) Home from starting automatically when playing VR games on your PC:



Open File Explorer, and navigate to the drive where you installed Oculus. By default, you'll find it in Program Files on your main drive, but try searching for Oculus if you can't find it. Select Oculus. Select Support. Select oculus-client. Right click OculusClient.exe. Click Properties. Click Compatibility. Click the Run this program as administrator checkbox. Click OK. In the future, you will have to reverse this process and uncheck the Run this program as administrator box or launch Meta (Oculus) Home manually if you want to use it.

How to Control Meta (Oculus) Home and Oculus Services Manually

In most cases, setting OculusClient to run as administrator will take care of the problem of Oculus Home automatically launching. If you only play games through SteamVR, this fix may never pose an issue. However, you may experience a new problem where some of your games don’t work unless you reverse the change. Manually changing this setting back and forth can get tiresome, so you may want to use a third-party tool instead.

Oculus Tray Tool is a third-party app that’s been around since the early days of the Oculus Rift, and it still works with all Meta (Oculus) headsets. This app allows you to manually disable Oculus services, and prevent Home from launching, via a menu that you can access from your taskbar. Whenever you actually need Oculus services or Meta (Oculus) Home, you can turn them on manually.

Here’s how to keep Meta (Oculus) Home from opening automatically with Oculus Tray Tool:



Navigate to the Oculus Tray Tool site, locate the For Oculus Headsets listing, and click Download. Select the most recent release, and click Download. Download the file, and launch it when it’s ready. If prompted, select Run Anyway. Click Next, and then follow the prompts to select a location to install the app. When it’s done installing, select Launch Oculus Tray Tool and click Finish. To stop Oculus services and prevent Home from opening automatically, right-click the Oculus Tray Tool in the taskbar. Click Stop Oculus Services. To allow Oculus services and home to run in the future, right click the Oculus Tray Tool and click Start Oculus Services.