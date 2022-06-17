Software & Apps > Windows How to Stop the Automatic Installation of Suggested Windows 11 Apps Use the Registry Editor to end the installs By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Windows The Ultimate Laptop Buying Guide What to Know Open Run > Regedit > Registry Editor.Go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ContentDeliveryManager.Change the DWORD value for SilentInstalledAppsEnabled to 0. This article shows you how to stop the installation of apps suggested by Windows. How Do I Stop Windows 11 From Automatically Installing Suggested Apps? Windows 11 has less bloatware compared to earlier versions, but there is some included software you might not ever need. Here's what you need to prevent Windows from automatically installing any more suggested apps in the background. Select Windows + R to open the Run dialog. Select Yes on the UAC (User Account Control) dialog to open the Registry Editor. You can also open the editor directly from the search box on the taskbar by typing "regedit". Note: Before making any changes, always back up the Registry. You can restore the registry if things go wrong from the backup file. Copy and paste the following Registry path in the field at the top of the Registry editor's window. Alternatively, you can drill down the Registry key folders on the left of the split window and navigate to the specific key. HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ContentDeliveryManager Check the SilentInstalledAppsEnabled value on the right pane. Changing the DWORD value turns off Windows' suggested apps feature. If it exists, double-click the value to display the Edit DWORD (32-bit Value) dialog box. Change the Value data from 1 to 0.If the SilentInstalledAppsEnabled value doesn't exist, select ContentDeliveryManager and right-click on it. Select New > Dword (32-bit) Value. Name this SilentInstalledAppsEnabled and give it the value 0. Choose OK. Reboot the PC to effect the registry tweak. Toggling the value in the ContentDeliveryManager key turns off Windows' ability to install suggested apps in the background. To enable the setting, go back into the registry and change the value to 1 again. Turn Off the Suggested Content in the Settings App Microsoft also suggests new apps and content (like new Windows features) via the Settings app. This feature doesn't automatically install unwanted apps in the background if kept enabled. But you can also turn off all future suggestions if you find them annoying. Here's how to turn off Suggested Content in the Settings App. Select Windows + I to open Settings. Select Privacy & security from the list on the left of the Settings window. In the General section, go to Show me suggested content in the Settings app and move the toggle to Off. FAQ How do I turn off background apps in Windows 11? First, open the Settings app, and then click Apps in the left panel. Go to Apps & Features > pick an app > three-dot menu > Advanced options. Finally, under the Background app permissions menu, choose Never. You'll have to repeat these steps for each app. How do I stop apps from opening at startup in Windows 11? You can also use the Settings app to prevent apps from opening when you first turn on your computer. Go to Settings > Apps > Startup, and then turn the toggle to Off for each app you want to block. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit