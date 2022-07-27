Step Up Your Video Editing With Chromebook's New Software Suite

Chromebooks have come a long way in a short time, and that progress is not slowing down anytime soon.

Case in point? Google just announced that Chromebooks will receive a full-featured video editing and movie creation software suite as part of a major refresh to Google Photos and ChromeOS. Not bad for a tiny, light, and inexpensive line of computers.

The movie editor is designed for regular users looking to make a quick clip, though it offers some robust features for more advanced applications. For newbies, the software emphasizes ease of use, with themes, filters, music, and title cards all available with just a few taps or clicks.

For more professional users, there’s the addition of the renowned LumaFusion video editing app. This brings multitrack capabilities, graphics, visual effects, transitions, narration, color grading, and a lot more.

There’s also an AI component that will automatically make movies from any user-inputted video footage and photos, which Google says "intelligently selects" the most meaningful moments from longer clips. All of these features will tie directly into Google Photos and ChromeOS, meaning users can open a video in the Gallery app and easily switch to one of these editors with just a tap.

The Google Photos refresh doesn’t stop with video editing, however, as the update will also include new ways to add wallpapers to your home screen, light and dark themes, a new PDF editor, and integrations with Google Calendar. Chromebook users can look forward to the video editor and more when they launch this fall.

