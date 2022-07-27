News > Computers Step Up Your Video Editing With Chromebook's New Software Suite It’s part of a major refresh to Google Photos By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 12:13PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Chromebooks have come a long way in a short time, and that progress is not slowing down anytime soon. Case in point? Google just announced that Chromebooks will receive a full-featured video editing and movie creation software suite as part of a major refresh to Google Photos and ChromeOS. Not bad for a tiny, light, and inexpensive line of computers. Google The movie editor is designed for regular users looking to make a quick clip, though it offers some robust features for more advanced applications. For newbies, the software emphasizes ease of use, with themes, filters, music, and title cards all available with just a few taps or clicks. For more professional users, there’s the addition of the renowned LumaFusion video editing app. This brings multitrack capabilities, graphics, visual effects, transitions, narration, color grading, and a lot more. There’s also an AI component that will automatically make movies from any user-inputted video footage and photos, which Google says "intelligently selects" the most meaningful moments from longer clips. All of these features will tie directly into Google Photos and ChromeOS, meaning users can open a video in the Gallery app and easily switch to one of these editors with just a tap. Google The Google Photos refresh doesn’t stop with video editing, however, as the update will also include new ways to add wallpapers to your home screen, light and dark themes, a new PDF editor, and integrations with Google Calendar. Chromebook users can look forward to the video editor and more when they launch this fall. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit