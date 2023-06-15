Steam's Big Desktop Update Out of Beta, Tons of Improvements

Valve just announced that the Steam Desktop Client has exited its beta phase, indicating the software is ready for mass adoption.

During the beta phase, Valve collected information from players and used this data to make various changes, both large and small. The visual language has been redesigned, for instance, with updates to dialogs, menus, fonts, and colors. Also, the main header, footer, and screenshot manager have all gotten refreshed UI and visual improvements.

Valve

Valve overhauled the in-game overlay with a new user interface that focuses on customization, a new multi-faceted toolbar, and instant access to chat, achievements, and more. Most aspects of this overlay can be fully customized and these changes can be applied universally or on a game-by-game basis.

Notifications also got a much-needed update. There’s a new historical view that shows all notifications and even more customization so you can choose which notifications you actually see, just in case you don’t care about some random DLC dropping for a game you haven’t played in three years.

Other improvements include an updated controller configurator for both desktop and Steam Deck, a new virtual menu system, and full integration with Mac and Linux. To that end, Valve says the Mac and Linux desktop clients should now be just as smooth as the Windows client, with snappier animations and a more responsive UI.

Interestingly, most of these features are automatically available for Steam Deck users, as the Steam Deck client and the desktop client share the same codebase. These updates start arriving today as an automatic upload. You can read the full patch notes for more granular detail.