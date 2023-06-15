News > Gaming Steam's Big Desktop Update Out of Beta, Tons of Improvements Tons of visual and performance improvements By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 01:04PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Valve just announced that the Steam Desktop Client has exited its beta phase, indicating the software is ready for mass adoption. During the beta phase, Valve collected information from players and used this data to make various changes, both large and small. The visual language has been redesigned, for instance, with updates to dialogs, menus, fonts, and colors. Also, the main header, footer, and screenshot manager have all gotten refreshed UI and visual improvements. Valve Valve overhauled the in-game overlay with a new user interface that focuses on customization, a new multi-faceted toolbar, and instant access to chat, achievements, and more. Most aspects of this overlay can be fully customized and these changes can be applied universally or on a game-by-game basis. Notifications also got a much-needed update. There’s a new historical view that shows all notifications and even more customization so you can choose which notifications you actually see, just in case you don’t care about some random DLC dropping for a game you haven’t played in three years. Other improvements include an updated controller configurator for both desktop and Steam Deck, a new virtual menu system, and full integration with Mac and Linux. To that end, Valve says the Mac and Linux desktop clients should now be just as smooth as the Windows client, with snappier animations and a more responsive UI. Interestingly, most of these features are automatically available for Steam Deck users, as the Steam Deck client and the desktop client share the same codebase. These updates start arriving today as an automatic upload. You can read the full patch notes for more granular detail. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit