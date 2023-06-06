Starfield Controller: News and Anticipated Price, Release Date, Features and Other Rumors

Rumors have been swirling about a special Xbox Series X/S controller that ties in with the upcoming space RPG Starfield, and we may be getting close to an official reveal. Here's what we know currently.

When Will the Starfield Controller Come Out?

Starfield itself is scheduled to release on September 6, 2023. Microsoft is hosting a Games Showcase on June 11, and a special "Starfield Direct" will immediately follow. Any official announcement or reveal of this hardware—and an also-rumored matching headset—will likely come then.

We wouldn't be surprised to see these go up for sale or at least pre-order just after Microsoft's event, which will start at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on June 11, 2023.

Starfield Controller Price Rumors

Limited-edition controllers aren't cheap. Even regular controllers aren't cheap; a new one costs $59.99. We expect that the Starfield controller will be more than that.

Rumors put it at $79.99. They also put the accompanying wireless headset at $124.99. Sources for these estimates are an article from Dealabs and a tweet from deals account Billbil-kun:

The $80 estimate is in line with previous special Xbox controllers. 2021's tie-in peripheral for Forza Horizon 5 was available for $74.99, so $75-$80 feels accurate.

Pre-Order Information

Xbox will very likely announce pre-order info for the Starfield controller on June 11.

Starfield Controller Features

The basic functionality of the Starfield controller will be the same as any other Xbox Series X/S controller. But it has some aesthetic differences that will make it stand out.

If the images online are accurate, the main feature is its special design elements that add a rainbow pattern around and above the Xbox button and different technical labels around the buttons. For example, the left analog stick is labeled "Throttle," while the X button is "Target, " the A button is "Lock," and the left and right bumpers are "Scan" and "Mode," respectively.

These labels may actually reflect what these buttons do in the game, which would be a nice touch. The supposed Starfield controller also has an aesthetic chrome D-pad.

A tweet from Rebs Gaming claims to show more angles on the controller:

These new perspectives show a bright-red back with "Property of Constellation" on the battery cover. It also looks like the analog sticks have red highlights underneath. Most interestingly, it looks like the trigger buttons on this controller are transparent, giving you a full view of the vibration hardware.

This supposed package lists the following features:

"Made for explorers: Navigate the stars in Constellation colors."

"Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth: Play on console and PC as you explore."

"Interstellar grip: Inspired by spaceship panel design."

"Transparent triggers: See bronze rumble motors inside."

Starfield Controller Specs and Hardware

Despite its shiny—and partially clear—exterior, the Starfield controller shouldn't be any different from any other Xbox Series X/S controller. It should have the same specs.

