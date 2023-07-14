Here's Why Stable Doodle Turning Terrible Sketches Into Amazing Art Is So Exciting

Stable Doodle turns your simple sketch into pictures.

It's like the difference between text-based computers and the modern mouse-based GUI.

Morally and legally, AI that uses scraped images faces an uncertain future.

Now you can use Stable Diffusion's AI image tools without all those tedious text prompts—almost.

Stability AI, the company behind the AI image-creation application Stable Diffusion, has realized that most of us don't want to type words into a computer to tell it what to draw. Its new Stable Doodle tool lets you draw a simple sketch which the software turns it into a selection of images. It's impressive and easy, but it still requires a short written description. For users, it's like going from a command-line computer to a GUI.

"The Stable Doodle tool has the potential to democratize AI image generation by making it more accessible to a wider audience. With text prompts, users were often limited by the language barrier and struggled to precisely articulate their desired image. Sketching a doodle, on the other hand, taps into human intuition and creative expression, bridging the gap between individuals and AI algorithms," technology adviser Jeff "Fuzzy" Wenzel told Lifewire via email.

Stable Doodle

Anyone can try out Stable Doodle without signing up. While it is billed as a sketch-to-image tool, it's more of a hybrid. You draw into the box and select a style for the final images (it comes up with three alternatives), but you cannot proceed until you type a description into a text box.

As you can see in the excellent examples here, I drew a particularly realistic crocodile. If I told Stable Doodle that it was, in fact, a crocodile, it came up with the following:

Crocodiles drawn by Stable Doodle. Charlie Sorrel / Stable Doodle

But if I told it that the drawing was a pig, all bets were off. It came up with three rather nasty-looking piggies, but they had very little to do with my drawing. I also tried the same crocodile sketch with the text prompt "parking lot." This was even weirder, but I had run out of free tries and could not download the result.

Stable Doodle appears to give more weight to the text description. Charlie Sorrel / Stable Doodle

But the combination of image and text is powerful, especially if you have the final image in mind. The text is used to tell the machine what you want, and the sketch is used to guide the result.

"While Stable Doodle simplifies the image generation process, there may be a trade-off between accessibility and obtaining precise results. The text-based approach allowed users to specify detailed characteristics and compositions, whereas sketching a doodle may introduce ambiguity and interpretation challenges," says Fuzzy.

The Future of AI?

AI is moving fast, but we see this pattern with all technology, albeit slowed down. For years, using a computer meant typing instructions at a command-line prompt. You had to know what you wanted to do, how to do it, and the precise syntax to tell the computer all this.

Then we got DOS apps, which are still essentially used in the command line, and then in 1984 came the Mac, with a mouse, icons, and windows—pretty much the computer as we know it today.

The same is happening with AI images. First, text prompts that require quite deep knowledge or excellent guesswork. Now, text combined with sketches makes it easier, and the future will probably be even easier. Take a look At Stability AI's product range to get an idea.

Example from Stable Doodle. Clipdrop / Stability.ai

But this text-plus-sketch version might prove to be the most powerful, in the right hands.

"Command-line tools remain a powerful and versatile way to interact with computers. They are particularly useful in situations where the user has a precise, constrained set of instructions or needs to interact directly with system internals, analyze and modify data at a granular level, or develop applications with few external dependencies," AI solutions architect Robbie Baskins told Lifewire via email.

Imagine a comic-book artist that has trained their own AI model from their own work. They could quickly sketch a basic storyboard of a comic book page, add short prompts to guide the atmosphere, color choices, etc., and have the tool spit out a choice of frames. The human artist would still be driving and designing the page flow, and telling the story, but the tool would be doing the heavy lifting.

Of course, this also means that anyone can easily come up with ever-more-precise images based on their ideas, with the results literally drawn from billion of images that were harvested by Stable AI without any consent.

Morally and legally, AI tools like this are still in very murky waters, but even if you are skeptical of the means and motives of these companies, and the societal consequences of these tools, the results are impressive, and it's easy to see the good uses for this tech, not just the evil ones.