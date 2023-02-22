News > Software & Apps Spotify’s AI DJ Will Pick Your Music and Then Tell You Why Currently in beta in select areas By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 11:28AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Spotify is testing an AI-driven personal DJ for Spotify Premium users in select regions—all you have to do is turn it on. Whether you use Spotify for its social aspects or prefer to keep your music to yourself, the music streaming service has a slightly more personal feature for you to check out. Spotify's new AI DJ generates a personalized playlist for you that pulls from your established interests, complete with commentary to go along with each track it presents. Spotify DJ uses the voice of Spotify's Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan, as the model for its AI DJ voice model. This digital approximation of X will talk you through the various songs that pop up, which are themselves all selected using Spotify's recommendation tools. You'll receive a stream of tracks picked based on what you like, what you've listened to, and what you may be interested in, with the assortment adjusting over time with your feedback. You can find the new AI DJ in your Music Feed via the Spotify mobile app—just select the DJ card to get started, and the rest will take care of itself. If you're using the feature and encounter something you don't want to listen to, tap the DJ button in the bottom right to have the DJ skip to something else. A beta for DJ is rolling out today for Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, with English as the only currently-available language. Post-beta details haven't been shared yet, but Spotify did say that X's voice would be "the first model for the DJ," implying there may eventually be more DJ voices to choose from. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit