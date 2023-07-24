Spotify Single, Duo, Family, and Student Plans Will Soon Cost You More

Even Spotify is increasing prices. An even though it's not a lot, you'll still continue to pay more, for everything it seems.

Premium Spotify subscriptions are receiving a price increase in a number of markets around the world.

Spotify Premium exists as a way for users to pay in order to skip ads, listen to their songs and podcasts offline, and take advantage of improved audio quality—compared to a free account. Now the cost is increasing across all Premium plans (Single, Duo, Family, and Student).

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Going forward, Spotify Premium will cost about $1 more per month than before. So the Single plan jumps from $9.99 to $10.99, Duo goes up to $14.99, Family is now $16.99, and Spotify Student caps out at $5.99. Spotify says that all Premium subscribers affected by the price change will receive an email about it soon, along with information on when they'll be expected to pay the new fee.

visualbyfath / Unsplash

The Premium service itself won't change just yet, though Spotify states that the increase across its roughly 200+ million subscribed accounts will allow it to "keep innovating." The company also mentions a continuously evolving market landscape as its reasoning behind the price increase, implying vague plans for more Premium perks in the future.

These new prices for Spotify's Premium subscription plans take effect today in several countries, including the US, for anyone joining (or returning) from this point onward. Current Premium subscribers and those still in the middle of a free trial will have a one-month grace period at the older price, after which the cost will increase.