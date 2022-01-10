News > Streaming Spotify Continues to Delay HiFi Audio Launch date still has been given By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2022 12:49PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More In a forum thread on Spotify's Community page, a moderator revealed that the company is still working on HiFi audio but couldn't give an exact date when it will launch. The forum thread is filled with Spotify users airing their frustrations that the service still hasn't delivered HiFi audio, which was announced in February 2021 during the company's Stream On event. According to the original announcement, HiFi audio was supposed to launch by the end of 2021 as a cost add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers. Fixelgraphy/Unsplash Currently, Spotify is lagging behind other music streaming services with their high-quality audio features, and unless something is done soon, that gap will continue to widen. Apple Music, for example, gave its users Spatial Audio and Lossless support in 2021. Spatial Audio enables an immersive 3D sound through AirPods and other compatible headphones, while Lossless offers high-quality audio with low compression for an even better listening experience. Apple Music subscribers also aren’t charged extra for those features. Westend61/Getty Images Spotify’s streaming quality currently maxes out at 320Kbps. The HiFi feature promises to deliver “CD-quality, lossless audio,” which is an audio resolution of 16-bit/44.1 kHz. However, this format is low resolution when compared to other music streaming services, like Apple, which delivers high-resolution audio at 24-bit/192 kHz, far exceeding Spotify’s promised (and as yet, undelivered) format. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit