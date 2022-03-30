News > Streaming Spotify Blend Now Supports Bigger Groups, Plus Artists Blend with up to 10 friends, or with select musical artists By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2022 12:11PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Spotify has updated its Blend feature with a larger group cap, as well as the option to blend with some musical artists. Today's Blend update allows you to share your personal Spotify playlists with your entire group chat—up to 10 users. You can manually invite these friends and family members to join you from in the app, then Spotify will create a playlist for you all to listen to using a mixture of everyone's music preferences. Spotify will also create a special share card that everyone in the group can use to save and share the created playlist in the future. Spotify Beyond friends and family, Spotify says that 20 musical artists (from BTS to Megan Thee Stallion) are available to blend with your playlists. However, it's unclear if more artists will be added in the future. According to Spotify, it's a worthwhile feature if you've ever been curious about an artist's influences or just want to see how your musical tastes line up. As with group blending, once the hybrid playlist is created, you'll be given a share card that breaks down everyone's musical tastes and compares both your preferences. The card will also be shareable across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The new Blend update is live now and should be available for both Free and Premium Spotify members. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit