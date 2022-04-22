News > Gaming Splatoon 3’s Newest Trailer Provides Us a Release Date You're a kid now, you're a squid in a few more months By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 22, 2022 12:02PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The newest trailer for Splatoon 3 shows off some Turf War multiplayer mode chaos, but more importantly, it also gives us a solid release date. We knew Nintendo's popular squid game (no, not that one) was getting a third installment, and we knew that, like most sequels, it would be iterating on the game before it. That being a game that Lifewire selected as the best shooter on the Switch in 2022. And thanks to a new official trailer, we finally know when we can start playing it, too. Nintendo Turf Wars—ink-filled battles between rival teams of Inklings and Octolings—are still a primary focus this time around, naturally (if it ain't broke, etc.). Though Splatoon 3 is dressing things up with new maps, a new bow and arrow-like weapon, and some new moves for defense and traversal purposes. As you'd expect, this all looks as messy and entertaining as the previous two titles. Salmon Run, the wave-based co-op mode introduced in Splatoon 2, is also making a return along with some new features, and a healthy dose of giant, monstrous Salmonid boss creatures to contend with. Though as with other Nintendo Switch games, if you're planning to play online, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. According to Nintendo, Splatoon 3 will be available for the Switch on September 9 for the standard "AAA" price of $59.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit