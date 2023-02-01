Spatial Audio Support and Extra Downloads Are Now On Netflix Premium

Netflix Premium memberships now offer two additional device downloads plus support for Spatial Audio.

The Premium subscription plan for Netflix is getting a couple of upgrades through Spatial Audio support and an increase in the number of devices that are allowed downloads. Both changes apply to current Premium members, those upgrading to Premium from a different plan, or anyone joining Premium for the first time.

AzmanJaka / Getty Images

At its core, Spatial Audio functions as a sort of simulated surround sound without requiring a home theater setup. And it will work with various devices that can use Netflix for streaming—everything from your TV to your smartphone.

It's currently being offered on over 700 of the service's most-watched movies and shows, though Netflix previously stated that Spatial Audio isn't an option for absolutely everything. The best way to figure out what it does apply to is to search for "spatial audio" in the app or on the website, then pick what you want from the results.

Additionally, Premium members can download content to two more devices than before—bringing the total from four to six. So as long as you're logged into your Premium account on up to six separate pieces of hardware, all of them can individually download videos to watch offline.

As with Spatial Audio, some parts of Netflix's streaming library don't support downloading at this time. So either check the Downloads option in the Netflix app or look at the description page of a film or show for the download option.

Both Spatial Audio support and the larger limit for downloading on individual devices are available now for Premium ($19.99 per month) Netflix members. Netflix also intends to continue adding Spatial Audio to a number of its "popular" new releases in the future.