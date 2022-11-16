How to Sort Songs in an Apple Music Playlist

What to Know To sort Apple Music playlists, open the ellipsis ( ... ) menu and select Sort .

The order of songs in an Apple Music playlist can be reordered either manually one by one or all at once by using the built-in sorting function. This page covers the steps for both Apple Music playlist sorting methods.

How to Sort Playlists in Apple Music

Here’s how to sort a playlist in Apple Music by using the sort function.



The following instructions for sorting Apple Music playlists apply to iPhones running iOS 16 and higher.

From the Apple Music Library tab, select Playlists. Tap the Apple Music playlist that you want to sort. Select the ellipsis (...) in the upper-right corner. Select Sort By. Choose your preferred sorting filter. Playlist Order : The saved playlist song order. Selecting this option when it’s already selected will reverse the order of the songs.

: The saved playlist song order. Selecting this option when it’s already selected will reverse the order of the songs. Title : Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically from A-to-Z.

: Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically from A-to-Z. Artist : Lists the songs alphabetically A-to-Z according to the credited performer or composer name.

: Lists the songs alphabetically A-to-Z according to the credited performer or composer name. Album : Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically A-to-Z based on their album name.

: Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically A-to-Z based on their album name. Release Date: Sorts songs chronologically newest to oldest, indicated by a down arrow. Select this option again to sort oldest to newest, indicated by an up arrow.

How to Sort Individual Songs in Apple Music Playlists

If you just want to change the order of specific songs in a playlist in Apple Music instead of the entire list, you can do so manually. Keep in mind though moving an individual song will change their saved order in the playlist, not just the way they’re viewed during the current session. You can move songs as many times as you want, however.



Select the ellipsis (...) in the upper-right corner. Select Edit. Long-press the three horizontal lines to the right of the song that you want to move and drag the song up or down to the desired position in the playlist. Once all of your songs have been sorted, select Done. Your Apple Music playlist is now sorted.

How to Remove a Song From an Apple Music Playlist

To completely remove a song from a playlist in Apple Music, select the ellipsis (...) next to the song you want to delete and tap Remove from Playlist.

Removing a song from a playlist will simply delete it from that specific playlist. The song will still remain in your Apple Music library and any other playlists to which it's been added.