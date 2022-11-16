Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Sort Songs in an Apple Music Playlist You can sort by Artist, Album, or even Release Date, but you can also just sort it manually By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Sort Playlists Sort Individual Songs in Playlists Remove a Song From a Playlist Frequently Asked Questions What to Know To sort Apple Music playlists, open the ellipsis (...) menu and select Sort.Sorting options include Playlist Order, Title, Artist, Album, and Release Date.To move individual songs, open the ellipsis menu, select Edit, move the song, and select Done. The order of songs in an Apple Music playlist can be reordered either manually one by one or all at once by using the built-in sorting function. This page covers the steps for both Apple Music playlist sorting methods. How to Sort Playlists in Apple Music Here’s how to sort a playlist in Apple Music by using the sort function. The following instructions for sorting Apple Music playlists apply to iPhones running iOS 16 and higher. From the Apple Music Library tab, select Playlists. Tap the Apple Music playlist that you want to sort. Select the ellipsis (...) in the upper-right corner. Select Sort By. Choose your preferred sorting filter. Playlist Order: The saved playlist song order. Selecting this option when it’s already selected will reverse the order of the songs.Title: Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically from A-to-Z.Artist: Lists the songs alphabetically A-to-Z according to the credited performer or composer name.Album: Sorts the playlist’s songs alphabetically A-to-Z based on their album name.Release Date: Sorts songs chronologically newest to oldest, indicated by a down arrow. Select this option again to sort oldest to newest, indicated by an up arrow. How to Sort Individual Songs in Apple Music Playlists If you just want to change the order of specific songs in a playlist in Apple Music instead of the entire list, you can do so manually. Keep in mind though moving an individual song will change their saved order in the playlist, not just the way they’re viewed during the current session. You can move songs as many times as you want, however. Select the ellipsis (...) in the upper-right corner. Select Edit. Long-press the three horizontal lines to the right of the song that you want to move and drag the song up or down to the desired position in the playlist. Once all of your songs have been sorted, select Done. Your Apple Music playlist is now sorted. How to Remove a Song From an Apple Music Playlist To completely remove a song from a playlist in Apple Music, select the ellipsis (...) next to the song you want to delete and tap Remove from Playlist. Removing a song from a playlist will simply delete it from that specific playlist. The song will still remain in your Apple Music library and any other playlists to which it's been added. FAQ How do I share a playlist on Apple Music? To share an Apple Music playlist, tap and hold the playlist and tap Share. Alternatively, set up Family Sharing so that other people can use your account. How do I transfer my Spotify playlist to Apple Music? To transfer a Spotify playlist to Apple Music, use the SongShift app or TuneMyMusic. You can also transfer an Apple Music playlist to Spotify. How do I delete a playlist on Apple Music? To delete an Apple Music playlist, long-press the playlist and tap Delete from Library > Delete Playlist. To delete an individual song from a playlist, tap Edit, tap the red button to the left of the song, then tap Delete. When you're done editing the playlist, tap Done to save the changes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit