How to Sort in Google Sheets

This article will teach you how to sort data in Google Sheets alphabetically or numerically. The steps below cover three common and useful sorting options available in every Google Sheets spreadsheet.

How to Sort a Sheet in Google Sheets

These will help you sort an entire sheet in Google sheets, either alphabetically or numerically.

Right-click the top of a column in your Google Sheets spreadsheet.

Select Sort Sheet A to Z to sort the sheet in alphabetical order by the data listed in that column. Alternatively, select Sort Sheet Z to A to sort in reverse alphabetical order. Google Sheets' sorting options are labeled for alphabetical use but also work numerically. Sort Sheet A to Z sorts numbers from smallest to largest, while Sort Sheet Z to A sorts numbers from largest to smallest. Sheets will immediately sort the spreadsheet once you select the desired option, though the task may take a few moments in large spreadsheets. If you don't like the result, open the Edit menu and select Undo. How to Sort a Column in Google Sheets Follow these instructions to sort a single column in Google sheets, either alphabetically or numerically. Unlike the first method, which sorts the entire sheet by the data in one column, this method doesn't sort data outside the selected column.



Select the top of a column in Google Sheets. The entire column should be highlighted.

Open the Data menu in the toolbar.

Select Sort Range, then choose Sort Range by Column (A to Z) to sort in alphabetical order, or Sort Range by Column (Z to A) to sort in reverse alphabetical order. Google Sheets' sorting options are labeled alphabetically but also work numerically. Sort Sheet A to Z sorts numbers from smallest to largest, while Sort Sheet Z to A sorts numbers from largest to smallest. Remember this sorts only the selected column, so no data outside that column will change. This method will include the top row, which is often used to label columns. It's a common problem that will cause your data to be out of sorts. The next method in this guide solves the issue. How to Sort a Column with a Header Row in Google Sheets Follow these instructions to sort a single column in Google Sheets while excluding the header row (the row at the top of the column). This is useful if the top row of each column has a label.

Select the top of a column in Google Sheets. The entire column should be highlighted.

Open the Data menu in the toolbar.

Select Sort Range, then choose Advanced range sorting options.

Check the box labeled Data has header row, then use the radio buttons to sort in alphabetical order (A to Z) or reverse alphabetical order (Z to A), as desired. Google Sheets' sorting options are labeled alphabetically but also work numerically. Sort Sheet A to Z sorts numbers from smallest to largest, while Sort Sheet Z to A sorts numbers from largest to smallest.