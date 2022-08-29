News > Gaming Sony’s PlayStation May Launch More Great Games for Your Phone Soon Remote Control Dandy port when? By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 11:59AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Sony is getting back into smartphone games with a devoted Mobile Division and the recent acquisition of Savage Game Studios (SGS). PlayStation properties have appeared on mobile before, with titles such as Ratchet & Clank: BTN and Little Big Planet spin-off Run Sackboy! Run!. And now it looks like the company is making good on Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan's 2021 statements about getting back into the market. A deal has been struck with Savage Games Studio (SGS)—a developer made up of several mobile game industry veterans from companies like Rovio (Angry Birds) and Wargaming (World of Tanks). PlayStation Mobile Inc SGS and the rest of the new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division are tasked with creating mobile games based on existing Sony brands and all new ones. No licenses have been confirmed for future mobile projects yet, but given the popularity of some series and other recent AAA releases like Horizon and Spider-Man, it's not unreasonable to guess. But what we know, or at least are being told by Sony, is that the Mobile Division will act independently of console game development. Sony Assuming everything runs as intended, this means that the PlayStation-owned games we'll eventually see on Android and iOS won't be pulling resources from console teams. And that means there's no need to worry that a mobile spin-off will hurt the console version of a game you might be looking forward to (or the people making it). It's two completely different departments. Neither Sony nor SGS has stated exactly what's currently in the works, but the studio is currently developing a "mobile live service action game" based on a AAA license. We'll just have to wait and see which franchise it's connected to and how it will function. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit