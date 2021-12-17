News > Phones Sony's New Image Sensor Gathers Twice the Light It seeks to improve nighttime photography and combats overexposure By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 17, 2021 03:49PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Sony has announced that its internal semiconductor division has created the world’s first stacked CMOS image sensor. According to the Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation, this technology has a lot of potential to further improve high-quality digital imaging. This new sensor doubles the amount of light gathered compared to current chips. sinology/Getty Images CMOS stands for Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor, and when used as part of an image sensor, acts as the film for a digital camera. The sensor is made of many photodiodes and pixel transistors that covert a subject into a digital image. Typically, these photodiodes and transistors occupy the same space. What’s so special about Sony’s sensor is that it separates the two and places the transistors below the photodiodes. This new form factor allows Sony to optimize each layer to increase the amount of light that can be taken in and widen a camera’s range. Plus, it reduces noise in an image to ensure higher quality. The wider range and reduced noise from this new tech will prevent exposure problems in areas that have both bright and dim lights. It’s also slated to allow high-quality images in low-light settings. Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images It's unknown if and when Sony will bring this new stacking technology to its camera products. The company did say that it will contribute this 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology to the betterment of smartphone photography, so it's likely we'll see the tech in our new smartphones before long. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit