Sony's New Image Sensor Gathers Twice the Light

It seeks to improve nighttime photography and combats overexposure

By
Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas Writer
Cesar Cadenas
Writer
  • California State University - Long Beach
Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on December 17, 2021 03:49PM EST
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Sony has announced that its internal semiconductor division has created the world’s first stacked CMOS image sensor.

According to the Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation, this technology has a lot of potential to further improve high-quality digital imaging. This new sensor doubles the amount of light gathered compared to current chips.

Semiconductor creation

sinology/Getty Images

CMOS stands for Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor, and when used as part of an image sensor, acts as the film for a digital camera. The sensor is made of many photodiodes and pixel transistors that covert a subject into a digital image.

Typically, these photodiodes and transistors occupy the same space. What’s so special about Sony’s sensor is that it separates the two and places the transistors below the photodiodes. This new form factor allows Sony to optimize each layer to increase the amount of light that can be taken in and widen a camera’s range. Plus, it reduces noise in an image to ensure higher quality.

The wider range and reduced noise from this new tech will prevent exposure problems in areas that have both bright and dim lights. It’s also slated to allow high-quality images in low-light settings.

Taking picture of freeway

Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images

It's unknown if and when Sony will bring this new stacking technology to its camera products. The company did say that it will contribute this 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology to the betterment of smartphone photography, so it's likely we'll see the tech in our new smartphones before long.

Was this page helpful?