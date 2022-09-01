Sony's Flagship Smartphone Is Shrinking With the New Xperia 5 IV

Sony continues to expand its Xperia series with a more compact (but still powerful) new model.

The Xperia 5 IV, Sony's next offering for its flagship smartphone series, claims to hold onto many of the "premium features" found in other Xperia phones but in a smaller package. According to Sony Electronics Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Yang Cheng, "The Xperia 5 IV is a powerful and compact tool that is perfect for anyone looking for the best technology in a small, sleek form factor."

Sony

Looking at the specs, it certainly does seem to be smaller at 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.3-inches, compared to something like the Xperia 1 IV, which measures 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.3-inches. The Xperia 5 IV also weighs in at a measly (but in a good way because it's a portable electronic device) 172 grams, or slightly more than 6 ounces—about an ounce less than an iPhone 13 Pro. All while maintaining a 6.1-inch FHD display.

Said display can also handle 120Hz, with a 240Hz motion blur reduction, providing what Sony says is "...all the speed, performance, and reliability required for mobile gaming at the highest level." The screen's touch scanning also manages 204Hz for more precise input, movements, and little need to worry about lag.



Size, weight, and the screen aren't the only Xperia 5 IV specs Sony is excited about. The new phone also incorporates some of the company's recent camera technologies, allowing all three rear-facing lenses to record at 4K HDR and up to 120 fps. And that 4K HDR carries over to the front-facing camera, too.



You'll be able to get ahold of the Xperia 5 IV starting at the end of October in black (unlocked) and green (exclusive to Sony.com) for $999.99, with preorders for both opening up today.