Sony’s EVO 2022 Livestream Could Reveal New Fighting Games

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is back in person for the first time since 2019, bringing together the world’s best fighting game aficionados to duke it out for supremacy in a variety of beloved titles.

If you can’t make it to Las Vegas to cheer on participants or stare in wonder at the endless procession of Street Fighter cosplayers, Sony has got you covered. They just announced a multi-day livestream of the event, with plenty of perks for viewers.

Maskot / Getty Images

PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge is a live show covering every nook and cranny of the renowned competition, from Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 trophy cups to interviews with players and game developers.

On that note, Sony promises plenty of "reveals" and "sneak peeks of what's ahead" from prominent fighting game developers, such as Capcom, SNK, Bandai Namco, Arc System Works, and more. In other words, if you like fighting games, you'll want to tune in to catch any potential bombshell announcements.

In the past, developers have used EVO to reveal new characters, new stages, and even brand new sequels to popular games.

Beyond reveals, expect plenty of bracket coverage, interviews with the community's best and brightest, and professional live commentary of matches.

Sony’s coverage runs on August 5 and 6 on the company’s PlayStation YouTube page and Twitch channel. However, EVO extends beyond the reach of any one console manufacturer, so check the official Evo YouTube page and Twitch channel for even more live coverage. Or, you know, buy a last-minute plane ticket and get to Vegas.