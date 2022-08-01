News > Streaming Sony’s EVO 2022 Livestream Could Reveal New Fighting Games The biggest fights, interviews, and (hopefully) game reveals By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 11:14AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) is back in person for the first time since 2019, bringing together the world’s best fighting game aficionados to duke it out for supremacy in a variety of beloved titles. If you can’t make it to Las Vegas to cheer on participants or stare in wonder at the endless procession of Street Fighter cosplayers, Sony has got you covered. They just announced a multi-day livestream of the event, with plenty of perks for viewers. Maskot / Getty Images PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge is a live show covering every nook and cranny of the renowned competition, from Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 trophy cups to interviews with players and game developers. On that note, Sony promises plenty of "reveals" and "sneak peeks of what's ahead" from prominent fighting game developers, such as Capcom, SNK, Bandai Namco, Arc System Works, and more. In other words, if you like fighting games, you'll want to tune in to catch any potential bombshell announcements. In the past, developers have used EVO to reveal new characters, new stages, and even brand new sequels to popular games. Beyond reveals, expect plenty of bracket coverage, interviews with the community's best and brightest, and professional live commentary of matches. Sony’s coverage runs on August 5 and 6 on the company’s PlayStation YouTube page and Twitch channel. However, EVO extends beyond the reach of any one console manufacturer, so check the official Evo YouTube page and Twitch channel for even more live coverage. Or, you know, buy a last-minute plane ticket and get to Vegas. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit