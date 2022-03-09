Gaming > Consoles & PCs Sony State of Play 2022: Rumors, Announcements, News, and More When is the Next PlayStation State of Play? By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Consoles & PCs Xbox Buyer's Guide Sony’s State of Play event happens semi-regularly whenever the company has big news or product announcements about PlayStation. The inaugural event was in 2019; since that first one, Sony has held several more events in 2019, 2020, and 2021. What Are the Dates for the Next Sony State of Play Event? The most recent event took place in February 2022, with a look at Gran Turismo 7. Rumors are pointing to another event in March, where Sony could unveil its subscription-based gaming service. Which Products Will Be Announced? Rumors are swirling about two games: Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok. Gamers are also hoping to get an update on the PSVR 2, but that could warrant a separate event. There’s speculation about a new gaming service, code-named Project Spartacus, which would compete with Xbox Game Pass. It’s not clear if this service would supplement or replace PS Now, which is similar to Google’s Stadia. How to Stream and Watch Sony State of Play The State of Play event will likely be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The Latest Sony and Other Gaming News You can get more gaming news from Lifewire. Here are some of the latest stories regarding Sony PlayStation: Sony Shows Off the PlayStation VR2's Final Design Why Missing the Big Games Didn't Ruin Sony's State of Play Sony’s State of Play Focuses on Games, Not Hardware Sony State of Play: when is the next PlayStation event and what to expect? PlayStation reportedly has an event planned for March 2022 featuring Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok Everything we know about Project Spartacus: PlayStation’s Game Pass rival Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit