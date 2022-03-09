Sony’s State of Play event happens semi-regularly whenever the company has big news or product announcements about PlayStation. The inaugural event was in 2019; since that first one, Sony has held several more events in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

What Are the Dates for the Next Sony State of Play Event?

The most recent event took place in February 2022, with a look at Gran Turismo 7. Rumors are pointing to another event in March, where Sony could unveil its subscription-based gaming service.

Which Products Will Be Announced?

Rumors are swirling about two games: Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok. Gamers are also hoping to get an update on the PSVR 2, but that could warrant a separate event. There’s speculation about a new gaming service, code-named Project Spartacus, which would compete with Xbox Game Pass. It’s not clear if this service would supplement or replace PS Now, which is similar to Google’s Stadia.

How to Stream and Watch Sony State of Play

The State of Play event will likely be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

