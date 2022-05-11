Sony Reveals New Flagship Xperia 1 IV

Sony unveiled its upcoming Xperia 1 IV smartphone which the tech giant claims has the "world's first true optical zoom lens" camera.

The new Xperia certainly has an advanced camera with multiple lenses, the ability to record video in 4K at 120fps, and a high-speed image sensor. This flagship phone also houses unique game features, a 4K HDR display, and a quick-charging battery.

Sony

The three lenses on the camera include a 16mm ultra-wide lens, a 24mm wide option, and an 85-125mm telephoto lens to capture a wide array of photo styles. Each lens has a 12MP Exmor RS sensor which allows for 4K video recording and enables 5x slow-motion.

It can even track subjects in low light environments thanks to an on-phone AI and 3D iToF sensor. Videography Pro mode will automatically focus on your eyes and track objects in view to maintain a high-quality stream, a feature targeted at live streamers.

Aside from the camera, the Xperia has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and there are no notches to interrupt the view. For gamers, the device houses motion blur reduction, an audio equalizer, and a cooling system for optimal performance when playing demanding games.

Sony

Powering all this is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile chipset with Snapdragon Elite Gaming on it and a 5,000m mAh battery that can fast charge 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The Xperia 1 IV launches September 1, 2022, but is available for preorder at $1,599. It'll be sold unlocked at official retailers and on Sony's online store in black with purple coming later.