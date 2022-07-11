News > Home Theater & Entertainment Sony Releases Versatile Line of New Portable Speakers All wireless and relatively lightweight By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 02:19PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Sony is set to release a trio of new portable wireless speakers, designed to offer more versatile audio options. According to Sony, these new speakers—the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200—are designed to be easy to carry with small sizes and manageable weights. They also offer several hours of battery life while in use, support quick charging, and can be used for calls through an Amazon Echo device. Sony The XG300 is the biggest of the bunch, measuring about 12.5-inches by 5.4-inches by 5.4-inches, and weighing in at a little over six and a half pounds. Sony says it's the most powerful of the three, using a combo of Front Tweeter and "MEGA BASS" features for deeper basses and clearer high-frequency sounds. It's also the longest-lasting, claiming up to 25 hours of play time on a full charge. Sony Whereas the XE300 and XE200 are both smaller and lighter, though they focus more on evenly-distributing audio in a space rather than raw power and don't hold a charge for quite as long. The XE200, in particular, is the smallest option at about 3.5-inches by 8-inches by 3.7 inches and a little under two pounds, with a 16-hour battery life. The XE300 sits between the two extremes at 4.1-inches by 9.4-inches by 4.7-inches, and weighing just under three pounds, with an in-use battery life of about 24 hours. All three of Sony's new portable speakers are available for preorder today and will be shipping/available for purchase on July 12th. They're priced at $349.99 for the XG300, $199.99 for the XE300, and $129.99 for the XE200. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit