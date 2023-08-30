Your PlayStation Plus Subscription Could Increase as Much as $40 Soon

All three annual subscriptions are increasing, but they'll still cost less than the month-to-month premiums.

Sony is raising the price of PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

In a PlayStation Blog post published Wednesday, the company said the annual cost of the service would go up on September 6. The price hike will affect all three PlayStation Plus tiers, with the Essential package increasing from $60 to $80. Meanwhile, the Extra plan will jump to $135, up from $100 every 12 months, and the Premium tier will increase from $120 to $160 annually. At the moment, Sony is not changing the price of one- and three-month subscriptions.

Current customers won't see the annual price of their subscriptions increase until their next renewal date or after November 6. However, if you make any changes to your plan after September 6, including downgrading to a less expensive tier, you will have to pay the new annual rate.

"The new prices for the 12-Month subscription will remain at a discounted rate when compared to purchasing the 1-Month or 3-Month subscriptions over a 12-month period,” Adam Michel, director of content acquisition and operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, wrote in the PlayStation.Blog. “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

Sony introduced the revamped PlayStation Plus last June in a bid to challenge Microsoft’s widely successful Game Pass service. Like Game Pass, the Extra and Premium tiers offer a rotating library of complimentary games players can access as long as they continue to pay for the service.