Sony Hopes to Get You Playing Your PS5 From Anywhere in the House for $200

Sneak in sessions of God of War: Ragnarök or whatever your favorite PlayStation game is even while your roommate or significant other hogs the TV.

Sony's PlayStation Portal remote player (formerly Project Q) finally has a launch window and price tag.

On Wednesday, Sony announced it plans to release the Wi-Fi streaming device later this year for $200. The company first teased the PlayStation Portal in May, revealing at the time that it would feature an 8-inch LCD screen and the capabilities of a DualSense controller, including the gamepad's signature adaptive trigger functionality. The Portal can stream games from a PlayStation 5 console through Sony's Remote Play protocol at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second, though PS VR2 titles and games you can play through the company's PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming service are off the table.

Sony

"PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house," notes Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of Sony's Platform Experience group, in the announcement.

In addition to gaming, it's possible to use the Portal to watch movies and TV shows, provided it's connected to a PS5. According to an IGN, the Portal won't run any apps locally, so its capabilities will entirely depend on what you have installed on your PS5. The PlayStation Portal also won't feature Bluetooth connectivity, but it does come with a 3.5mm audio jack and a small set of speakers. Additionally, it will support Sony's new proprietary PlayStation Link wireless technology, which will arrive later this year alongside the company's Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore earbuds.

Outside the US, the PlayStation Portal will cost £200 in the UK, €220 within the European Union, and ¥29,980 in Japan.