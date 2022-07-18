News > Gaming Sony Offers Free Week of PlayStation Plus Premium But it's Europe only for now By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2022 01:46PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Sony’s robust—and slightly confusing—pricing tier update to its PlayStation Plus subscription service promises access to hundreds of games, but some gamers balk at the $18-per-month cost of the Premium plan. For those cost-conscious gamers, Sony has started offering a free trial to let folks give the Premium and Extra subscriptions a whirl for a week. That’s the good news. The bad news? According to EuroGamer, this free trial is only available to European residents, particularly gamers located in the UK. Reet Taireja / Unsplash If you are in England, however, and want to play the newly-released cat-sim/adventure game Stray, among many other titles, signing up for the free trial looks to be fairly effortless, with a clearly marked option available right on the splash page. These trials won’t show up if you are an existing PlayStation Plus subscriber, even if you subscribe to the basic Essential plan. Additionally, you will be automatically enrolled in a lengthier paid plan if you don’t cancel before your seven free days end. Sony When signing up for the trial, you choose the plan that goes into effect when the trial ends, picking from one month, three months, or a full year. It is worth noting that Sony incorporates discounts if you opt for the longer plans. The Japanese electronics giant has not announced if this free trial would come to the rest of the world, so US-based gamers, sit tight for now. PlayStation Plus plans received a slew of AAA titles this month, from the aforementioned Stray to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Marvel's Avengers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit