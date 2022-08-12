News > Phones Sony Makes It Easier to Control Your Camera With Xperia Pro Phones Start recording, grab photos, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 11:45AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Sony Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I owners are getting some new external camera monitor functionality that will add False Color, Live Streaming, and Waveform support. A new update gives the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I additional options for when they're being used as an external monitor—typically paired with one of Sony's Alpha cameras. Using the Xperia PRO as an extra monitor for your camera has been possible since its release, but this expansion aims to add more direct control through the smartphone. Sony Both the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I will now be able to use the Waveform function when being used as a monitor to better control exposure and RGB balance. While the False Color function, which is used when adjusting iris settings, will make changes caused by adjusting the exposure easier to spot—due to the larger Xperia screen. And being able to Live Stream directly through Xperia's External Monitor functionality means there's no need to daisy-chain your camera and phone to your computer for streaming. Sony Specific to the Xperia PRO is the ability to control select Alpha camera functions directly when the External Monitor function is used. So if you connect your Xperia PRO to a Sony Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, or Alpha 7 IV, you'll be able to Record and Stop without touching the camera itself. The Xperia Pro will also be able to display the current EV indication, F-number, ISO values, recording status, and shutter speed. All Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I phones will be able to download the external monitor update today via push notification. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit