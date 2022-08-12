Sony Makes It Easier to Control Your Camera With Xperia Pro Phones

Sony Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I owners are getting some new external camera monitor functionality that will add False Color, Live Streaming, and Waveform support.

A new update gives the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I additional options for when they're being used as an external monitor—typically paired with one of Sony's Alpha cameras. Using the Xperia PRO as an extra monitor for your camera has been possible since its release, but this expansion aims to add more direct control through the smartphone.

Sony

Both the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I will now be able to use the Waveform function when being used as a monitor to better control exposure and RGB balance. While the False Color function, which is used when adjusting iris settings, will make changes caused by adjusting the exposure easier to spot—due to the larger Xperia screen. And being able to Live Stream directly through Xperia's External Monitor functionality means there's no need to daisy-chain your camera and phone to your computer for streaming.

Sony

Specific to the Xperia PRO is the ability to control select Alpha camera functions directly when the External Monitor function is used. So if you connect your Xperia PRO to a Sony Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, or Alpha 7 IV, you'll be able to Record and Stop without touching the camera itself. The Xperia Pro will also be able to display the current EV indication, F-number, ISO values, recording status, and shutter speed.

All Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I phones will be able to download the external monitor update today via push notification.