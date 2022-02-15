Sony Introduces Uniquely Designed Wireless LinkBuds

Designed for people who work from home or use virtual reality

By
Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas
Updated on February 15, 2022
Jerri Ledford
Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds, a pair of wireless earbuds with a unique ring apparatus jutting out from the side.

The company refers to this form factor as an “open ring design” and is meant to let in more ambient sound without sacrificing the LinkBuds’ audio output. According to Sony, the LinkBuds also have several features that ensure high sound quality and spatial perception.

Sony LinkBuds

Sony

It appears the purpose of the ring is to maintain environmental awareness by letting in sound from the outside world. Sony mentions it designed the LinkBuds with a focus on people who work from home and those who play AR games so they can pay attention to what's going on around them.

The LinkBuds weigh a paltry four grams and are designed to fit comfortably in your ear, according to the tech giant. The pair have a battery life of up to 5.5 hours or 12 hours if you use the case.

In addition to the ring, the LinkBuds sport the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), boosting the quality of soundtracks, and Adaptive Volume Control (AVC), which automatically adjusts volume levels according to your location. AVC is meant to ensure the volume is at a comfortable, consistent level at all times.

Sony LinkBuds dark grey

Sony

Additional features include Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio whenever you start a conversation, and Fast Pair to quickly connect to an Android device and can be used to locate lost earbuds.

The Sony LinkBuds are available for pre-order on Sony's website for $179.99 in either white or grey, and they will begin shipping on Feb 17.

