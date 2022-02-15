News > Smart & Connected Life Sony Introduces Uniquely Designed Wireless LinkBuds Designed for people who work from home or use virtual reality By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 15, 2022 03:34PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds, a pair of wireless earbuds with a unique ring apparatus jutting out from the side. The company refers to this form factor as an “open ring design” and is meant to let in more ambient sound without sacrificing the LinkBuds’ audio output. According to Sony, the LinkBuds also have several features that ensure high sound quality and spatial perception. Sony It appears the purpose of the ring is to maintain environmental awareness by letting in sound from the outside world. Sony mentions it designed the LinkBuds with a focus on people who work from home and those who play AR games so they can pay attention to what's going on around them. The LinkBuds weigh a paltry four grams and are designed to fit comfortably in your ear, according to the tech giant. The pair have a battery life of up to 5.5 hours or 12 hours if you use the case. In addition to the ring, the LinkBuds sport the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), boosting the quality of soundtracks, and Adaptive Volume Control (AVC), which automatically adjusts volume levels according to your location. AVC is meant to ensure the volume is at a comfortable, consistent level at all times. Sony Additional features include Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio whenever you start a conversation, and Fast Pair to quickly connect to an Android device and can be used to locate lost earbuds. The Sony LinkBuds are available for pre-order on Sony's website for $179.99 in either white or grey, and they will begin shipping on Feb 17. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit