Sony’s New HT-AX7 Wireless Surround Sound System Promises 30 Hours of Audio

Finally, truly wireless surround sound and spatial audio that can last all day long! Now, where should we put these speakers for the best sound?

A new compact speaker set is on the way from Sony, promising "room-filling" audio and support for simulated surround sound.

Sony has revealed its new HT-AX7 portable theater system, a three-speaker setup designed to take up very little space while providing enough sound to work with your space. The HT-AX7 set also supports spatial audio and will "simulate" additional speakers for what Sony calls "a surround sound sensation."

Sony Electronics, Inc

Sony recommends setting up the HT-AX7 using its proprietary Home Entertainment Connect app, which walks you through the process and gives you remote control once you're done. Figuring out your setup should also be fairly simple. Sony states that the smaller speaker units will automatically pair with the main one—all you have to do is decide where to place them all.

Once in place, the HT-AX7 boasts a sort of "bubble-like" sound sphere that utilizes Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to simulate surround sound. An upmixer algorithm, in conjunction with a "sound-field effect" option, also claims to be able to provide surround sound-like audio even when the source is only in stereo.

Sony Electronics, Inc

Since the HT-AX7 speaker system is wireless, it can be carried around and connected to most Bluetooth-supporting devices—even if you just want to move to a different room. Sony also claims the battery will last up to 30 hours of use and can provide close to two and a half hours of playing time on a 10-minute quick charge.

You can pre-order the HT-AX7 theater system directly from Sony today, with an MSRP of $499.99 for the full set of three speakers. Shipping is expected to begin sometime next week, with pre-order delivery estimated between Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19.